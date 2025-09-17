I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI Comes to the Dutch National Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under the baton of Bel Canto specialist Antonino Fogliani, the Netherlands Philharmonic brings out the lyrical power of Bellini’s music, together with the Chorus of Dutch National Opera.

The Capuleti and Montecchi families are locked in a fierce feud. When Capellio, the head of the Capuleti, arranges for his daughter Giulietta to marry Tebaldo, Romeo, leader of the Montecchi, returns to Verona. His arrival not only rekindles the family conflict but also reignites his forbidden love for Giulietta.

Stage director Tatjana Gürbaca is known for her profound musical interpretations and intense character direction. Dutch National Opera previously brought her impressive La traviata to Amsterdam, and now, with I Capuleti e i Montecchi, she creates her first entirely new production for the company.

Audience favourite Ying Fang returns to Dutch National Opera for her role debut as Giulietta. Mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, who previously won acclaim in Juditha Triumphans, performs as Romeo.