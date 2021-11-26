BWW Feature: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis!

Written by Jason Robert Brown and directed by Elyse O'Shaughnessey, The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress open their hearts and minds as they tell their side of the relationship, proving there are always two sides to every story. Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning at the end of the marriage), and Jamie's told in chronological order (starting just after the couple first meet).

Performance dates

Friday December 10 20:00 (Premiere Night)

Saturday December 11 14:00 & 20:00

Thursday December 16 20:00

Friday December 17 20:00

Saturday December 18 14:00 & 20:00

Location

Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Marius van Bouwdijk Bastiaansestraat 54, 1054 SP Amsterdam

Running Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

About Orange Theatre Company (OTC)

Amsterdam's English language theatre company produces an annual season of contemporary English language plays to inspire and connect their Dutch and international audience. More than 40 international actors, writers, and directors are part of OTC's ensemble

Highlights Orange Theatre Company

since its launch in 2018

● Launched OTC in January '18 on crowdfunding platform Voordekunst.

● Raised €26K within a month through the support of 140 beneficiaries.

● Got selected as the most promising cultural project of the month by Voordekunst.

● Received its first professional grant from Amsterdam Fonds voor de Kunst (AFK) for its November '19 production, Dutchman.

● Produced OTC's first (award winning) short film FEVER DREAMS during the lockdown

● Launched OTC Youth Theatre Program

● Launched The Monologue Podcast

● Raised €21K during the lockdown to ensure the continuation of OTC's endeavours