Â“We All Come Together' for John Berry and Music Health Alliance Announces Text-To-Donate and Online Auction For Benefit

"We All Come Together" for John Berry and Music Health Alliance has announced two additional options to support the benefit concert on April 23rd. Contributions to the benefit can be made by texting the word DONATE to 678-666-5269 and following a URL link in the response. An online auction will go live on Thursday, April 18 at 9 AM CDT with new auction items added through the day of the benefit concert and once live can be viewed here!



WSM Radio on-air personalities Chris Kulick, Devon O'Day and Mike Terry along with Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase of the Crook and Chase show will emcee the benefit concert.



The benefit concert scheduled for April 23 at City Winery has been organized to raise money to offset the medical expenses not covered by insurance for John Berry, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in January. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Music Health Alliance to fund assistance to others in the music community. Tickets can be purchased here.



"I am truly honored and humbled that so many of the Nashville music community have committed their time and talent to this event to help me and Music Health Alliance," shared John Berry. "I am looking forward to personally thanking each one of them the night of April 23. I hope that I am able to maintain my composure and not be teary eyed the entire evening."



Artists who have stepped up to perform were revealed by media partner WSM Radioand live-streamed on The Heartland Network on the Cody, Coffee and Countryshow.



Full Performance Line-Up:

Anita Cochran

Bryan White

Chris Kulick WSM

Chuck Jones

Clint Black

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Darryl Worley

Exile

Heidi Newfield

James Wesley

Jeannie Seely w/ Tim Atwood

Jimmy Fortune

Lee Roy Parnell w/Lisa Stewart

Mark Wills

Mike Farris

Oak Ridge Boys

Radney Foster

Sean Berry

Shenandoah

Suzy Bogguss

T. Graham Brown

Tim Rushlow

Trace Adkins

Tracy Lawrence

Travis Tritt

Vince Gill



Stay current with John Berry on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter andInstagram Music is available for streaming on Spotify ,Apple Music and Google Playdownload on Amazon Music and iTunes. Watch video content on YouTube.



About John Berry:

GRAMMY Award-winning country star John Berry continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary since signing his first record deal and has recently charted at #30 on the Music Row Breakout Charts with the single, "Beautifully Broken," which is featured in the soundtrack for the upcoming movie of the same name. Berry has placed 20 singles on the country hit parade charts, six of which went Top 5 as well as a No. 1 on the Billboard and Radio & Records country charts. He has earned numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry's co-written "A Mind Of Her Own" and "Kiss Me In The Car" introduced him to radio audiences in 1993. Then, "Your Love Amazes Me," "What's In It For Me" and "You And Only You" thrust him to stardom in 1994. "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye," "I Think About It All The Time," and "If I Had Any Pride Left At All" were all major hits the following year. "Your Love Amazes Me" earned Berry a 1995 GRAMMY nomination. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. Berry took "Change My Mind" into the country music Top 5 in that same year. "She's Taken A Shine" became an even bigger hit in 1997. The same year, he was nominated for CMA Vocal Event of the Year for "Long Haired Country Boy" with Charlie Daniels and Hal Ketchum. Both fans and the media took note when "There He Goes" was released as a 1999 duet with Patsy Cline. Berry's two most recent albums, What I Love The Most and his holiday album, Christmas, are both available now on his website as well as iTunes and other digital retailers. Berry's TV show, Songs & Stories with John Berry, airs weekly on Heartland Television, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Roku (via Heartland), AMG TV, Country TV (New Zealand), and Keep It Country TV (UK). For more information, visit songsandstories.com. Follow John on his website at www.johnberry.com.



About WSM Radio:

650 AM WSM's first official broadcast day was October 5, 1925. The station is the radio home of the Grand Ole Opry, which has been broadcast live over the WSM airwaves since its inception, as well as the 24/7 Americana streaming channel, ROUTE 650. 650 AM WSM is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP). A weekly listing of all WSM Radio programming and online directory for all streaming channels can be found at wsmonline.com.



About Music Health Alliance:

As advocates, Music Health Alliance fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. The eight-person team at Music Health Alliance remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Thanks to the direct efforts of Music Health Alliance, more than 9,700 members of the music community across 38 states and all genres of music have gained access to lifesaving heart, lung, kidney and liver transplants, medications to treat Parkinson's, end of life care and many other crucial services. Since 2013, Music Health Alliance has saved over $40 Million dollars in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life. Learn more at MusicHealthAlliance.com. The non-profit's FREE services, advocacy, education and preventative care initiatives are provided thanks to generous individual and corporate donors. Donations can be made atmusichealthalliance.com. Members of the music community can contact Music Health Alliance at 615-200-6896 or info@musichealthalliance.com to learn more about their free services.





