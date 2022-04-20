Viral Country Newcomer David J Announces Release Of Debut EP LOST MY HEARTBREAK

After millions of streams on previous singles including "Lost My Heartbreak" and "Stay," viral country sensation David J announces the release of his debut EP titled "Lost My Heartbreak," available everywhere on April 29th in venture with Grey Area Music. Pre-Save the EP here.

The upcoming EP features David's previous fan-favorite release "Lost My Heartbreak," which has received over 11 million streams to date with over 1 million of those streams within the first week.

TRACK LISTING:

Lost My Heartbreak (David Tomasek, Jordan Lake, Matt McVaney )^ Stay (Remix) (David Tomasek, Jordan Lake) # Always Never (David Tomasek, Dylan Brady) ^+ Naturally (Matt McVaney, Jordan Lake, David Tomasek)^ First Kiss (Jordan Lake, David Tomasek)* Because of You (Matt McVaney, Dylan Brady, David Tomasek)^

*Produced by Jordan Lake

^Produced by Matt McVaney

#Produced by David J

+Produced by Dylan Brady

David has plans for additional releases throughout 2022, and is gearing up for a summer on the road with opening performances for Dustin Lynch and Restless Road on select dates.

To learn more about David J, visit davidj-music.com.

A natural-born hustler with superstar dreams, David J spent his high school career becoming something unique - a country triple threat. With only a handful of songs released, David's catalog has been streamed over 16 million times. Throughout those releases, David's been featured on Spotify's biggest country editorial Hot Country and added into rotation on SiriusXM's "The Highway." "If there's anyone who should be on your radar in 2022, it's 18-year-old country singer-songwriter and producer David J." (Sweety High). Throughout the past year, David has been on the road with nationwide tour stops in support of artists like Granger Smith, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blake Shelton, and several others.