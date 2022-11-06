Tickets For THE ORNAMENTS at Eastside Bowl are Now On Sale; Additional Events Announced

Tickets for Nashville's beloved holiday tradition with The Ornaments are now on sale! From December 16 through December 20, friends and family are invited to enjoy Vince Guaraldi's brilliant soundtrack for Charles Schultz's A Charlie Brown Christmas performed by a rotating cast of Nashville musicians. Purchase tickets at EastsideBowl.com.

The Ornaments started in 2005 simply as a local combo who wanted to play for friends and family the music of Charles Schultz's A Charlie Brown Christmas and the show's brilliant soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi. Since then, their shows have grown into a Nashville holiday tradition that still stirs up that childhood feeling of sitting in front of the television with your loved ones on a cold December night while watching Snoopy and the gang. Pianist Jen Gunderman, bassist James Haggerty, and drummer Martin Lynds play the classic Guaraldi record live from beginning to end while hosting a rotating cast of guest soloists who may bring along a trombone, pedal steel, harmonica, tin whistle, electric guitar, fiddle, saxophone, flute, musical saw or even accordion. Santa Claus himself has been known to make an appearance once or twice!

The full calendar of November/ December events at Eastside Bowl are as follows:



NOVEMBER 2022

I Want Your Midnights: A Taylor Swift Night

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Show: 8:00PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Midnights is the tenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. It marks her first body of new work since Evermore. DJs Le Petite Fete return to Nashville for another Taylor Swift dance party, in celebration of the new album. Dance the night away in the venue at Eastside Bowl celebrating the artist whose discography spans genres while her narrative songwriting continues to receive critical praise.

AEG PRESENTS: Four Year Strong

In the venue at Eastside Bowl



Sunday, November 6th, 2022



Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 8:00PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Four Year Strong is an American pop punk band from Worcester, Massachusetts, formed in 2001. The group consists of vocalists and guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day, bassist Joe Weiss, and drummer Jake Massucco. They have released seven studio albums; their most recent album, Brain Pain, was released in 2020 through Pure Noise Records.

NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

Nerdy Talk Trivia has become the face of the team trivia world. Find out why Tuesday evening at Eastside Bowl.



Low Volume Lounge Series

Anne McCue & The Cubists

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Anne McCue & The Cubists will be performing.



Breaking Sound

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Breaking Sound showcases the hottest emerging artists from premium locations around the world.

Low Volume Lounge Series

Gina Sicilia

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, November 10, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Gina Sicilia will be performing.



12Eleven

With Kadmon Love

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, November 10, 2022

12Eleven is a radiant, energetic, and fun acoustic-pop and R&B group from Destin, FL, composed of band members Dan Alvarado, Pierce Gilmore, Eric McCauley, and Denver Wallace.



Green Velvet

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Friday, November 11th, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Music industry legend, trailblazer, and currently one of the hottest DJ's and producers on the underground electronic music scene, Green Velvet came into existence more than 25 years ago and has since been a constant presence in the industry. Even today, it is difficult to go to any electronic music festival or set and not hear music from Green Velvet and his label Relief Records. He has also released music as Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori.

Eugene Mirman

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 8:00PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Eugene Boris Mirman is a Russian-American actor, comedian, and writer, known for playing Yvgeny Mirminsky on Delocated and Gene Belcher on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers. Come laugh with us at Eastside Bowl.

HOUSEQUAKE

In the Venue at Eastside Bowl

Monday, November 14, 2022

Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 7:30PM

Get FREE tickets at EastsideBowl.com

HOUSEQUAKE, the showcase of Nashville's diverse pop community, now at its new home, Eastside Bowl. Discover new favorite local artists and make connections within the Nashville pop scene. Entry is free with RSVP at EastsideBowl.com



The Runaway Goons

In the Venue at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com



NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

7:00 PM

Free



Low Volume Lounge Series

Imperial Blues Hour with Jeffrey Clemens

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Imperial Blues Hour with Jeffrey Clemens will be performing.



Amigo the Devil

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Doors: 7:30PM | Show: 8:30PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Danny Kiranos, better known as his stage name Amigo the Devil, is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and banjo player. His music is influenced by American folk, country, rock, and heavy metal, with themes of murder, death, and other dark subject matters which has led to his music being called "Dark Folk" or "Murderfolk". Kiranos created the record label Liars Club Records with the label Regime Music Group.

Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Foster McGinty Album Release

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, November 17, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Foster McGinty will celebrate the release of a new album.



Hot Rod Arcade Presents: Third Thursday Pinball Tournaments at Eastside Bowl

In the Arcade at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, November 17, 2022

7:30 PM Start Time

$20 a player (games in tourney on freeplay)- for IFPA points

Everyone is invited to join!



Cory Branan

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 8:00PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Cory Branan is an American singer-songwriter from Mississippi.After high school Branan moved to Memphis, where, among other jobs, he worked as a bartender at the Peabody Hotel. In his early 20s he began to explore the music of singer-songwriter John Prine, which led to Branan writing his own songs, which he began performing at open mic nights at Memphis' Daily Planet.

Wreckno

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Friday, November 18, 2022

Doors: 9:00PM | Show: 9:30PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Brandon Wisniski aka Wreckno is taking over the bass scene and he's doing it his way. On and off the stage, this empowering 24-year-old queer musician stays shining and grinding at all times, as he serves up fresh, fierce beats for the masses. Fueled by Wreckno's burning passion for electronic music and performance, the project is bursting with endless originality and individuality - and he's only just scratching the surface.

Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Jack Silverman

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Jack Silverman will be performing.

Secrets - 10 Year Anniversary Tour

w/ Palisades and Archetypes Collide

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Doors 6pm / Show 6:30pm

Since their formation over a decade ago, the California based metal-core band SECRETS has been a giant within and beyond their genre. Relentless stalwart drive and progressive creativity has solidified the band's place in their scene's development and impact on the masses.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Thursday, November 24, 2022

HOUSEQUAKE

In the Venue at Eastside Bowl

Monday, November 28, 2022

Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 7:30PM

Get FREE tickets at EastsideBowl.com

In the Venue at Eastside Bowl

Monday, November 28, 2022

Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 7:30PM

Get FREE tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Joe McMahan Quartet

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Joe McMahan will be performing.

DECEMBER 2022

Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Sam Hawksley

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 1, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Sam Hawkley will be performing.

Beer & Hymns

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Friday, December 2, 2022

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Black Christmas Burlesque

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM | Show 8:30 PM

Not into the traditional holiday spirit? Join us for Black Christmas, a night of burlesque, vendors, and music. Performances from six burlesque dancers, including the Triple Threat Tease from Tennessee, Truvy Trollop, and the Dollywood Vampire herself, Pretty H8 Machine. Also featuring music by TN horror punk band Silent Horror.

State Champs

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Doors 6:00 PM | Show 7:00 PM

State Champs is an American pop punk band from Albany, New York, formed in 2010. They are currently signed to Pure Noise Records and have released three EPs and four full-length albums, with their most recent studio album, Kings of the New Age, dropping May 2022.

Ryan Greenawalt

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Monday, December 5, 2022

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Roger McEvoy Greenawalt is a music producer and musician known for carrying a ukulele at all times everywhere he goes. Greenawalt has worked with Iggy Pop, Rufus Wainwright, Nils Lofgren, The Pierces, Ben Kweller, Ric Ocasek, Branford Marsalis, Joe Strummer, Philip Glass and many others.

NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

7:00 PM

Free



Counterparts

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Doors 6:00 PM | Show 6:30 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Counterparts are a Canadian metalcore band formed in 2007 in Hamilton, Ontario which currently consists of vocalist Brendan Murphy, guitarists Alex Re and Jesse Doreen, bassist Tyler Williams and drummer Kyle Brownlee. Their two most recent albums, released through Pure Noise Records, have received critical acclaim from Rock Sound and Exclaim! magazines. They are among the most visible bands within contemporary melodic hardcore, while they are also considered one of the major powers of the metalcore revival wave.

Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring The Coal Me

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, The Coal Men will be performing.



Breaking Sound

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Breaking Sound showcases the hottest emerging artists from premium locations around the world.

Low Volume Lounge Series

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 8, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl.



Curren$y

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM | Show 8:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Shante Scott Franklin, better known by his stage name Currensy (often stylized as Curren$y), is an American rapper, songwriter and record executive. In 2011, he founded the label Jet Life Recordings.

Machine Head

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Friday, December 9, 2022

Doors 7:00 PM | Show 8:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Machine Head is an American heavy metal band from Oakland, California. The band was formed in 1991 by vocalist/rhythm guitarist Robb Flynn, who remains the only original member of the band. Machine Head's aggressive musicianship made it one of the pioneering bands in the new wave of American heavy metal. Its current lineup comprises Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern, lead guitarist Wacław Kiełtyka and drummer Matt Alston.

2nd Annual Punk Rock Flea Market

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Doors 10:00 AM | Show 11:00 AM

Get early bird tickets at EastsideBowl.com

A fun chance to snag some super strange holiday swag to gift all the weirdos in your life. Capacity is limited; early bird tickets are strongly encouraged.



The Pink Spiders Late Show

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Saturday, December 10, 2022

The Pink Spiders are an American rock band, formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2003.[ The band consists of Matt Friction (lead vocals, guitar), JoCo (bass), Joey B-Side (drums), and Young James (guitar).

The Pink Spiders performed at The Viper Room in West Hollywood on March 2, 2005, after which they were signed by Geffen Records. Their major-label debut, Teenage Graffiti was produced by Ric Ocasek and released in 2006. Promotion and the single "Little Razorblade" landed Teenage Graffiti on the Billboard 200. In August 2016, the band performed a sold-out show at the Mercy Lounge in Nashville, TN to celebrate the ten year anniversary of their Geffen Records release "Teenage Graffiti".

Following the release of their fourth full-length LP "Mutations" on July 31, 2018, the group enjoyed several US headlining tours.

NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

7:00 PM

Free



Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Mike Younger

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Mike Younger will be performing.



Low Volume Lounge Series

Featuring Stephen Simmons

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 15, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl. On this night, Stephen Simmons will be performing.



Hot Rod Arcade Presents: Third Thursday Pinball Tournaments at Eastside Bowl

In the Arcade at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 15, 2022

7:30 PM Start Time

$20 a player (games in tourney on freeplay)- for IFPA points

Everyone is invited to join!



Jake Hill

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Doors 6:00 PM | Show 7:00 PM

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

Jake Hill is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from south Alabama.

The Ornaments

In the venue at Eastside Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022 // 6PM & 8:30PM Shows

Saturday, December 17, 2022 // 2PM, 6PM, & 8:30PM Shows

Sunday, December 18, 2022 // 6PM & 8:30PM Shows

Monday, December 19, 2022 // 6PM & 8:30 PM Shows

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 // 6PM & 8:30 PM Shows

Get tickets at EastsideBowl.com

The Ornaments started in 2005 simply as a local combo who wanted to play for friends and family the music of Charles Schultz's A Charlie Brown Christmas and the show's brilliant soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi.



NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:00 PM

Free



Low Volume Lounge Series

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl.

Low Volume Lounge Series

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl.

NERDY TALK TRIVIA PRESENTS: Trivia Night at Eastside Bowl

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

7:00 PM

Free

Low Volume Lounge Series

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in the intimate setting of the Lounge at Eastside Bowl.



Low Volume Lounge Series

In the Lounge at Eastside Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

8:00 PM

FREE

Local and regional musicians performing in an intimate setting every Thursday at Eastside Bowl.

Eastside Bowl is a bowling alley, diner, arcade, lounge, and live music venue located at 1508 Gallatin Pike South in Madison, TN. Hours of operation are as follows: Eastside Bowl's Bowling Alley Monday-Thursday, 2:00p.m.-11:00 p.m., Friday, 2:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.; Chark's Laneside Diner (LSD) Monday-Friday, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. and Saturday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; The Venue at Eastside Bowl-Open as needed. For more information, visit www.eastsidebowl.com; or follow @eastsidebowl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.