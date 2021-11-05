The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Presents JIM CURRY'S A ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department have announced a special event for the holiday season.

December 12, Jim Curry presents A Rocky Mountain Christmas: The Music of John Denver. Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for his tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Jim's uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High," "Sunshine," "Calypso," and "Annie's Song" topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and each other.

The performance will be held Sunday, December 12th at 2:30 p.m at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Tickets are $25 for adults and children and $22.50 for seniors (55 +). Tickets can be purchased at www.wcpactn.com.