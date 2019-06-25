The Theater Bug Presents SHOWMANCE

Theater Bug presents Showmance, book and lyrics by Cori Anne Laemmel and music by Cori Anne Laemmel and Eric Fritsch. This production of Showmance will feature two brand new, never heard before songs by Cori Anne Laemmel and Laura Matula. Showmance is directed by Cori Anne Laemmel with Music Direction by Laura Matula and Choreography by Bakari Jamal King. Rounding out our creative team are Nashville favorites Matt Logan (Set Design), Melodie Madden Adams (Costume Design) and Tyson Laemmel (Technical Direction).

Showmance runs July 25-August 4, 2019. Performances will be held at The Theater Bug, located at 4809 Gallatin Pike in the back building of New Life Baptist Church. Tickets online (ticketsnashville.com) are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $12 and $7, respectively, if available.

Showmance is an original musical that gives you a quirky backstage tour into the life of a theater kid. Charlotte and Henry are two teens who face different types of bullying and intimidation. Charlotte, a unique and talented song writer, is suddenly ousted from her long-time group of friends. Henry has been physically bullied by his peers for being different, yet both find a common bond in Betsy, a witty and energetic "theater geek" who, along with a cast of whimsical theater students, give Charlotte and Henry a place to belong.

For more information about The Theater Bug, please visit thetheaterbug.org.

Photos by MA2LA featuring (from L-R) Kinston Smith & Zazou Gray.





