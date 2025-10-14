TeatroCinema’s ROSA To Make U.S. Premiere At Oz Arts Nashville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will continue its international season with the U.S. premiere of Rosa, a multimedia theater work by acclaimed Chilean company TeatroCinema, on November 12 and 13. The presentation marks TeatroCinema’s first return to Nashville since their 2020 production of Plata Quemada, staged just one week before the onset of the pandemic.

The engagement will be the only North American performances of Rosa this year, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the company’s signature fusion of cinematic storytelling, theater, and visual design.

In Rosa, TeatroCinema tells the story of an aging actress reflecting on a lifetime of art and activism as she prepares to receive a career achievement award. Through a seamless blend of projection, animation, and live performance, her memories unfold as vivid fragments of Chile’s social and political history—from the 1970s dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet to the protests that led to Chile’s new constitution in 2019. The one-hour production stars company co-founder Laura Pizarro and is performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

“TeatroCinema consistently delivers some of the most visually stunning imagery and powerful storytelling of any theater company across the globe,” said Mark Murphy, Executive and Artistic Director of OZ Arts. “We are honored to be the first U.S. organization to present Rosa, especially at a time when its themes of resilience and resistance feel so urgently relevant.”

Tickets for Rosa start at $30 and are on sale now at ozartsnashville.org.