THE FANTASTICKS to Open Valentine's Day at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Anyone wishing to treat their special someone to an unforgettable evening this upcoming Valentine's Day weekend need look no further than Clarksville's oldest professional theatre.

Opening Valentine's night and running through the end of the month, the timeless romantic musical comedy THE FANTASTICKS will enchant audiences at the Roxy Regional Theatre beginning at 8:00pm on Friday, February 14. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Then on Saturday, February 15, at 7:00pm, the theatre is also offering a special Valentine's package, "Martini Night," featuring cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, followed by the 8:00pm performance of THE FANTASTICKS. Catered by Yada on Franklin, the evening's menu features Chicken Salad Phyllo Bites, Caprese Skewers, High Roller Pinwheels, Loaded Potato Skins, Meatball Sliders, Mini Tiramisu -- and, last but not least, vodka and gin martinis with all the fixin's. (Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.) Tickets to "Martini Night" (including the performance) are $50 per person.

The longest running musical in the world, THE FANTASTICKS focuses on young lovers Matt and Luisa, their meddling fathers, and the journey we all must take through adolescent thrills, the growing pains of hurt and betrayal, the highs of passion, the challenges of distance, and the agonies of heartbreak to discover how to truly love. As timeless as the story itself is the famous score, which includes the classics "Try To Remember," "They Were You" and "Soon It's Gonna Rain."

THE FANTASTICKS is produced in part through the generous support of Fortera Credit Union, Gerald & Jane Gilman, Jim & Dottie Mann and Katy & Aaron Olita. Additional funding support has been provided by Hugh & Joy Hatcher and Elizabeth Thomas

Performances run February 14 through February 29 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, February 22.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org , by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You