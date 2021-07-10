Symphony of the Mountains Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Symphony of the Mountains has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off later this month with a free concert titled Music From Around the World.

Music From Around the World

July 24 @ 8:15 pm

University of Virginia's College at Wise, 1 College Avenue

Wise, VA United States

Free

Bring a picnic and take a musical trip around the world, enjoying music from every continent (even Antarctica!). Bass-Baritone Michael Rodgers will join our 75-year-old orchestra in audience favorites like "Impossible Dream" and "Ol' Man River."

Music From Around the World

July 25 @ 7:00 pm

Allandale Mansion, 4444 West Stone Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660 United States

$20

Bring a picnic and take a musical trip around the world, enjoying music from every continent (even Antarctica!). Bass-Baritone Michael Rodgers will join our 75-year-old orchestra in audience favorites like "Impossible Dream" and "Ol' Man River."

Diamond Jubilee Concert: The Oak Ridge Boys

September 18 @ 7:30 pm

Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 401 S. Wilcox Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660 United States + Google Map

$35

75 years ago, a group of local musicians got together and founded the Kingsport Symphony. Now a fully professional and regional orchestra, Symphony of the Mountains is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary. Join us for our birthday celebration with Tennessee's own The Oak Ridge Boys performing fan favorites including Ozark Mountain Jubilee, American Made and Elvira.

Two Fifths of Beethoven

October 16 @ 7:30 pm

Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 401 S. Wilcox Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660 United States + Google Map

$35

Hear the most famous four notes ever written, as Symphony of the Mountains performs Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, followed by his Fifth Piano Concerto, the "Emperor", featuring pianist Miri Yampolsky.

Voices of the Mountains: American Pastorales

November 5 @ 7:30 pm

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S Roan St

Johnson City, TN 37601 United States + Google Map

$20

The Voices under the direction of Dr. Matthew Potterton, return after a year's hiatus to perform Cecil Effinger's Four Pastorales along with the music of Dale Trumbore and Gwyneth Walker.

By the Fireside

December 4 @ 3:00 pm

Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 401 S. Wilcox Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660 United States + Google Map

$30

Enjoy an afternoon of warmth and wonder at our annual holiday concerts. Featured guests include the Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children's Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir and our own Voices of the Mountains.

By the Fireside

December 5 @ 3:00 pm

Emory & Henry College, 30461 Garnand Dr

Emory, VA 24327 United States + Google Map

$30

Enjoy an afternoon of warmth and wonder at our annual holiday concerts. Featured guests include the Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children's Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir and our own Voices of the Mountains.

Woodwinds and All that Jazz

February 5, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State Street

Bristol, TN 37620 United States + Google Map

$25

Symphony of the Mountains' Woodwind Quintet will play works by Gunther Schuller and Appalachian music by regional composer Greg Danner followed by the delightfully intriguing "Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio" by Claude Bolling featuring SOTM's principal cellists Mathew Wilkinson.

English Delights

March 26, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W State of Franklin Rd

Johnson City, TN 37604 United States + Google Map

$35

Three works from "across the pond" ETSU musicians will join the orchestra in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Ballade". In Elgar's Cello Concerto Juilliard student Benjamin Doane, winner of last year's young artist concerto competition is the featured soloist. John Rutter's famous Requiem will be presented in collaboration with the ETSU Chorale, mountain Empire Children's Choral Academy, the Tusculum University Choir, the Voices of the Mountains, and soprano Jennifer Harrell.

Eastman Celebration Concert: The Planets

May 7, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 401 S. Wilcox Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660 United States + Google Map

$35

We will celebrate Eastman's 100th anniversary with a performance of Gustav Holst's "The Planets", a masterpiece premiered the same year as Eastman was founded. A visual presentation courtesy of Bays Mountains Planetarium will enrich the experience. Featured guest are Cantemus Women's Choir, Dobyns-Bennett High School Chamber Choir and he Voices of the Mountains. The concert will open with Mozart's Jupiter Symphony.