Street Theatre Company Board Of Directors Welcomes Three New Members

Street Theatre Company has announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors: Sheila Whitlow, Matthew Benenson Cruz and Taryn Pray.

Sheila Whitlow comes to STC as an entrepreneur who has co-founded and operated many businesses, including LPG Sports Academy and OtherWorld Encounter. She is a lover of theatre and mom to three daughters, who are all pursuing careers in the Arts.

Sheila also founded the Raymond Cruz College Audition Scholarship, which provides financial assistance and mentoring to Nashville area BIPOC students wishing to pursue a degree in theatre.

Matthew Benenson Cruz is an actor, musician, and real estate agent here in Nashville. He has been an enthusiastic audience member and volunteer for many years and is thrilled to be joining Street Theatre Company's Board of Directors. Favorite past STC shows include [title of show], Be More Chill, and Natalie Rankin's 2019 cabaret.

Taryn Pray is a music publicist as well as an actor and singer in Nashville, and is very excited to be joining Street Theatre Company's Board of Directors! Taryn is passionate about performing arts and loves to support the Nashville theatre community. She lists Be More Chill and Toxic Avenger among some of her STC favorite shows.

Street Theatre Company also wants to thank outgoing members Shawn Whitsell and Nicole Bright for their much-appreciated service to STC and their commitment to its initiatives during their time on the board.

"Street Theatre already misses Shawn and Nicole dearly, as they were such assets to STC during their respective tenures. Their contributions to the company, especially during COVID, helped the company survive," says STC Board of Directors President Leslie Berra. "Softening the blow of their departure is the addition of Sheila, Matt and Taryn, who have already proven themselves to be invaluable to the organization."

As Street Theatre Company opens their doors again to eager audiences with upcoming musicals LIZZIE (October 22 - November 6), The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical (December 3 - December 18) and new shows to be announced soon for 2022, the Board of Directors is excited for the future!