Sixth Annual SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE Cabo Unveils Artist Lineup

On the heels of the wildly successful launch of Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg, an experience that featured 4 nights at some of Sonoma County's best wineries SIP is thrilled to reveal the musical lineup for the sixth annual SIP CABO, taking place November 30 - December 3, 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Each of SIP's destination experiences features some of Music City's most accomplished songwriters performing intimate "Bluebird Cafe" style acoustic shows each evening. This year's featured venues in Cabo San Lucas include Bahia Hotel, Sur Beach House and Bar Esquina.

SIP CABO offers beautiful sights, sounds, and flavors. The SIP shows are on the sand, the food is out of this world, the sun is always shining and the tequila is always flowing. In other words, SIP CABO is a perfect few days in Mexico. "We've had some amazing shows in Cabo but this may be our best SIP Cabo yet," commented songwriter and SIP founder Patrick Davis. "I can't wait and know our fans are beyond excited, too."

More info at songwritersinparadise.com.

The SIP CABO 2022 lineup, like every SIP lineup, consists of award-winning, world-renowned songwriting talents including multi-award-winning artist Tim Nichols who helped pen smash hits like Tim McGRaw's "Live Like You Were Dying," Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and numerous hits for artists including Faith Hill, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Lee Ann Womack.

Also on the lineup is Academy of Country Music 2022 Guitar Player of the Year nominee Jedd Hughes (Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Little Big Town, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell), and David Ryan Harris (John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana).

Other talents include Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish), Patrick Davis (Guy Clark, Jimmy Buffett, Jewel, Pat Green, Lady A. Morgan Wallen), Americana favorite Lauren Jenkins, and Nashville-based songwriter Kylie Sackley (Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Hunter Hayes). Levi Lowrey is a songwriting multi-instrumentalist who has been impressing crowds with his talents for over 20 years. Levi's songwriting credits include Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather", "The Wind" and so many more. Finally, SIP is thrilled to have Chris Stills performing at his first ever SIP event. Stills comes from a musical family that includes both a rock n' roll mother & father Stephen Stills and Véronique Sanson.

A limited number of tickets and hotel packages are still available for this exclusive music festival and can be purchased at songwritersinparadise.com.

Songwriters In Paradise is a boutique, unique and very exclusive music festival series that showcases some of the world's most gifted singer-songwriters performing in some of the world's most awe inspiring destinations. SIP was created in 2013 when accomplished Nashville singer-songwriter Patrick Davis brought together a few of his talented songwriting friends for a weekend of shows on the tiny Bahamian Island of Hope Town and since those rather humble beginnings SIP has grown into annual SOLD OUT music and lifestyle events in Napa, Cabo, Healdsburg & the aforementioned Hope Town.

"Songwriters In Paradise always tries to give back to the communities that we are lucky enough to enjoy," says Patrick, "for example, SIP has donated over a million dollars alone to charitable organizations in and around Hope Town, Abaco, Bahamas." When the category 5 Hurricane Dorian made a direct hit on Hope Town and the surrounding islands SIP sprung into action and performed a SOLD OUT benefit concert called "SIP Hope 4 Hope Town" at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium just two weeks after the storm. SIP's SIP Hope 4 Hope Town raised nearly $250,000 for the battered Bahamian islands. With SIP NAPA, Songwriters In Paradise has raised funds for the Notes Foundation, which ensures music is taught in schools throughout California, the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department and others. Charitable funds are raised at each SIP via the auctioning off of signed guitars, handwritten lyrics & other items throughout each event.

More information at songwritersinparadise.com.