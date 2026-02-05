School Of Nashville Ballet Opens Video Auditions For 2026 Summer Intensives

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

School of Nashville Ballet has opened video auditions for its 2026 Summer Intensives, including the highly selective Company Immersion Intensive and Contemporary Intensive, as leadership seeks top emerging talent from across the country.

Due to strong national demand, video auditions will be accepted until programs reach capacity, with a final deadline of March 20, 2026.

Dancers selected for the Company Immersion or Contemporary Intensive will be automatically considered for Nashville Ballet's Second Company (NB2) and select year-round training programs, positioning the intensives as a direct pipeline to professional development.

Instruction will be led by Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet; Dmitri Kulev, incoming Director of NB2 and Head of the Men's Program; and Jennifer Kulev, School of Nashville Ballet Director, alongside additional guest artists.

“Our summer intensives are designed to mirror the realities of professional ballet,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “Through rigorous training and performance-based experience, we prepare dancers with the technical foundation, discipline and artistic readiness required to take the next step in their professional development.”

Company Immersion Intensive

The five-week Company Immersion Intensive (ages 17–22) is designed for advanced pre-professional dancers seeking a professional training environment. Participants engage in daily technique classes and rehearsals while collaborating with guest choreographers and Nashville-based musicians. The program culminates in a live performance production, offering dancers an immersive experience into company life.

2026 Summer Intensive Auditions

Company Immersion Intensive & Summer Intensive (Sessions I–VI)

Summer Intensive

Video Audition: HERE

All dancers are considered for NB2 and year-round programs

Contemporary Intensive

Video Audition: HERE

Limited enrollment. Admission by audition.