Russell Dickerson to Play Nashville Headlining Date This Spring

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6.

By: Feb. 04, 2026
On May 8, multi-Platinum star Russell Dickerson will headline Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for a live event timed around his birthday. Dubbed the “Nash-Birthday Bash,” the celebration promises “cakes, candles, and carnage,” with Dickerson delivering a performance alongside a lineup featuring Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6 here.

Dickerson will be hitting the road with a run of marquee festival appearances, including C2C’s Three-Day Festival with stops in Glasgow, London, and Belfast, as well as RODEOHOUSTON, Tortuga Music Festival, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and more. This will come ahead of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026, launching April 23 in Raleigh, NC. 

On Friday, Dickerson releases the stunning new track “The Roses,” a piano-driven love story written by Dickerson alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt. Fans can catch a sneak peek of the track HERE.

 


