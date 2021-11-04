Scenic City Shakespeare Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW!

=Scenic City Shakespeare announced that they will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

Scenic City Shakespeare's fundraiser performance of All Together Now will be held on Friday, November 12 at Common House No. 3 - Chattanooga. Opened May 2021 in the historic YMCA building on the Southside, Common House is a "contemporary social club designed for connection." Individual tickets are available for $30 with tables of four for $100. Tickets available presale only at www.sceniccityshakespeare.org.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

Founded in late 2019, Scenic City Shakespeare is a theatre startup with a mission to serve the Scenic City by producing great theatre and education programs that engage and inspire. After over a year of virtual theatre, All Together Now! marks the group's first in-person production. Artistic Director Ryan Laskowski says, "with the closure of live theatre everywhere, our young organization was forced to innovate or evaporate. Throughout 2020 and beyond our actors, from around the globe, helped to create an entirely new performance medium, engaged new audiences, and inspired bold new adaptations of Shakespeare's works! Now as we move forward into traditional performances we are so grateful to MTI for this opportunity to come together on stage and on screen!"

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, LES MISERABLES, Little Shop of Horrors, Once on This Island, and many more!

With music direction from Neshawn Calloway and Choreography by Monica Ellison, Scenic City Shakespeare founders Ryan Laskowski and Emma Collins join a talented local cast including Marianna Allen, Gabriel Bailey, Callie Coplen, Sarah Grace Crouch, Nneka Ijeoma, Douglas May, Amanda Medlin, Quentin McCuiston & Myles Robinson. The band is led by Amanda Cagle (piano) and Kyle Coplen (percussion).