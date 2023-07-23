Sam Ferrara to Host Album Release Party at The Green Light Bar This Month

There will be additional performances by Stevie Ray Stevens, Carl Pariso, Amanda McCarthy, Misty Dawn, Johnathan Soul, Emily Myers and Liam Slater.

Jul. 23, 2023

Sam Ferrara to Host Album Release Party at The Green Light Bar This Month

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Sam Ferrara will be releasing her highly anticipated new album "Piece of Me" on Friday, July 28th and will be hosting an album release party to celebrate.

Sam will be performing all eight songs from the album, including her previously released singles "Get Out of My Town (ft. Amanda McCarthy)," "Whiskey Memory," "Love's Got A Way of Letting You Down," and "Waiter."

"This album has been in the works for 3 years," Sam shares. "It has been the longest journey, but I cannot wait to share every piece of me with you!"

The party will take place at The Green Light Bar on July 28th in Nashville, TN from 7-9pm.

About Sam Ferrara:

As the kid who would listen to classical music on NPR from the age of 8, Sam Ferrara has made music a part of her life ever since. Beginning with her voice and piano, she quickly realized she had a knack for instruments and learned the clarinet, alto saxophone, and her favorite, bass clarinet - just to name a few.

Finding her stride in the band room, the pieces of Sam's story helped her develop into the musician she is today. Graduating with a degree from Hofstra University in Music Education, she was immediately drawn to songwriting thanks to her visit to Nashville and the inspiration of Hunter Hayes.

Since 2014, Sam's pursuit of being a strong and whole-hearted storyteller never stopped. Developing her craft as a solo artist and traveling to Nashville for years really helped Sam find her path to songwriting. In 2017, she made the move to Nashville to live out her dream. In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Sam was a Middle School band teacher, passing on the passion of music to others. She is ready to continue to inspire others with her story.

Audiences see the influence of Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert in Sam's storytelling, but she adds a theatrical twist to her live performances with her energy matching that of Carrie Underwood.

Looking to shatter glass ceilings in the industry, Sam has been experimenting with woodwind instruments in her music. Her sound is rooted in modernized country music, with an added flair of jazz, rock, acoustic and more.

Some highlights in Sam's career include performing at Madison Square Garden, Barclay Center, off-broadway at Symphony Space, The Cutting Room, The Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room and The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX. She has shared the stage with many talented artists, opening for Kalie Shore, Honey Country and Lauren Davidson. Sam also traveled to Europe in 2010 and 2012 to perform.

Her debut storytelling-album "Piece of Me," set to be released on July 28th, examines the ups and down's in Sam's life over the last 8 years and showcases several different genres of music.

You can follow Sam on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Twitter and Spotify.



Recommended For You