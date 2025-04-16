STORIES SIPS + SONGS To Return To Nashville's 1865 CLUB in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Risa Binder will present Stories Sips + Songs makes its return to Nashville's 1865 Club on Thursday, April 24 at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale.

This month's edition will feature a stellar line-up of artists featuring Ivy Alex, Risa Binder, Marc Del Giudice, Bryan Ruby, Kenny Sharp, JB Somers, Alyssa Trahan and Camden West.

"Stories Sips + Songs is an evening of music, joy, community and connection - because we all need more nights just like that," creator and host Risa Binder shared. "Each songwriter performs their original work and tells the stories behind their songs and collaborations, while giving the audience a night of fantastic music in the Nashville round style. Casual and fun, we sip wine (or any drink, really!) and get to know both the writers and the audience by adding in a fun throwback question game in between songs." Stories Sips + Songs is hosted monthly at 1865 Club in Nashville and quarterly in New York City.

Located in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, 1865 Club embodies the city's rich heritage, once a tobacco barn and auction house for US Tobacco. Meticulously remodeled, it merges historic charm with contemporary elegance, offering an ambiance where history and modernity intertwine seamlessly. Stepping inside, guests are enveloped in an ambiance that marries history with a modern, industrial twist. Eclectic decor and soft, smoky lighting create a cozy yet intriguing atmosphere, inviting exploration. The 1865 Club seamlessly blends Nashville's tobacco heritage with contemporary sophistication, providing an immersive experience where every detail is meticulously crafted. From personalized service to signature cocktails adorned with the club's logo, members enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere where work transitions seamlessly to relaxation.

Ivy Alex

Ivy Alex is a Nashville-based, Florida-born multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, and producer blending neosoul, jazz, and dreamy pop. Classically trained with roots in musical theatre and jazz, Ivy's influences range from Alicia Keys to Stevie Wonder. A Berklee College of Music alum with a study in Film Scoring, she's toured internationally as a dueling pianist/vocalist and now brings her soulful storytelling and cinematic soundscapes to stages across Music City.

Risa Binder

an Emmy Nominated singer/songwriter, her favorite things to do are perform live and eat dessert. Risa has opened for Country Legend Ronnie Milsap and James Taylor. Her songs have been on SiriusXM The Highway as well as Country Radio and some of your favorite TV shows. She is an iHeart Radio "about to break artist" Risa is super passionate about curating memorable live show experiences and she started Stories Sips + Songs as a way to connect music + community.

Marc Del Giudice

Acclaimed New Jersey-based singer/songwriter Marc Del Giudice blends the classic tones of rock with a contemporary indie flair. His compositions, fueled by introspective lyricism and captivating melodies, pay homage to his roots while exploring the modern frontiers of indie rock. His debut singles "No Pressure," "Daylight Hours" and "When All Your Friends Are Gone" are now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Bryan Ruby

Bryan Ruby is a rising country singer who just released a springtime country-rock boot-stomping single "Growin' On Me," and has received recent airplay on SiriusXM, ACM Fresh Music Friday, CMA Fresh From Nashville, and CMT The Roundup. Bryan also has over 40 cuts as a songwriter including iTunes Top 15, Canadian Country #1 Album, and Texas Country Radio Top 50 hits.

Kenny Sharp

Nashville's Lightning 100's Music City Mayhem Winner 2024. Opened for Citizen Cope, Vince Gill and Chuck Brown "This is a voice we'll be hearing for a long time. This is a gift." - Citizen Cope.

JB Somers

Nashville-based artist JB Somers is gearing up for a big summer with the release of his highly anticipated new EP, Love, Myself, coming this June. Ahead of the full project, Somers will be dropping two new singles in May, giving fans a taste of what's to come. Known for his raw lyricism and emotive vocals, JB will also be hitting the stage throughout the spring with a series of writers rounds, leading up to a special EP release show on June 18.

Alyssa Trahan

Artist, songwriter and producer Alyssa Trahan is known for her clever lyrics, polished production work and powerful but smooth vocals. She has shared the stage with names like Jake Owen, Tanya Tucker, Chase Rice, Sara Evans and more. Alyssa has produced music for dozens of artists in multiple genres, from country to pop to rock.

Camden West

Singer/songwriter Camden West is a classically trained guitar player who writes music that is inspired by his life, the life of others around him and world events. He accredits his style to his childhood influences who have been The Rolling Stones, John Mayer, and Eric Clapton. Up until now, Camden has released an album titled "Outside The Lines," another EP titled "The Space Between" and various singles which can be listened to and downloaded on all music streaming services. Camden has traveled and performed throughout the United States, Europe and Africa and has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with acts such as The American Authors, Aaron Carter, Jake Miller, Son Little and more.

