Ross Flora Releases New Single 'Santa Ana Wind'

Ross Flora has returned with his electrifying new single, "Santa Ana Wind." This release is a landmark in Ross's artistic journey, capturing the essence of a woman whose presence is as powerful and transformative as the notorious winds themselves. She is an irresistible presence, and Ross's blend of rock, country, and blues brings her story to life with the compelling narrative depth that captivates his fans.

Written by Ross Flora, Millard Flora, and Troy Kemp, "Santa Ana Wind" paints a vivid picture of a woman as unpredictable and forceful as the winds that sweep through California.

"She walks in with that John Wayne swagger

Black hat, leather clad, rattlesnake boots

Her eyes are throwing them back off daggers

To every damn guy in the room"

Ross Flora says, "Writing and recording "Santa Ana Wind"' was a fun experience all around. My dad, Millard Flora, was in Nashville, so Troy Kemp and I invited him out to co-write and had a great time putting the song together! Troy came in with an awesome guitar riff that had a lot of attitude, and the words just fell into place. All three of us are fans of westerns, and we wanted to make the imagery of the song like the opening reveal of the gunslinger walking in the saloon."

The lyrics, paired with Ross' powerful vocals tell the story of a woman who leaves an indelible mark wherever she goes. "'Santa Ana Wind' is about the kind of woman who changes the entire atmosphere of everyone and everything around her. She is an effortless, undeniable force of nature that you have to be careful around, or else you get burned."

Ross' long-standing fascination with these winds, known for their heat, speed, and fire-starting nature, inspired the song's metaphor. "I'd been fascinated by the actual Santa Ana winds that blow out of the Rocky Mountains across California since I read about them in school. They're hot, fast, and start fires, which is a perfect personification of some women I've met in life."

Ross Flora's journey from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Nashville's stages has been marked by his unique sound, blending influences from R&B, bluegrass, and southern rock. Growing up just south of Roanoke, his first musical memories are of standing on the back of a church pew and learning harmony parts from his father. By his teenage years, Ross was performing at various venues and festivals throughout the South Atlantic. In 2012, he moved to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams, building a strong fan base and performing over 5,000 shows across the nation.

Ross's previous releases, including his debut single "Cannonball," his EP, Shoulders of Giants, and his collaboration with Blackbird Studios on his project, Part of Me, have all been met with critical acclaim. His music reflects the influences of legends like Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell, and Ian Thornley, combined with the literary themes of authors like Dickinson, Thoreau, and Whitman.

"Santa Ana Wind" continues this tradition, offering listeners a powerful and evocative experience. "I believe the listener will have a good time hearing 'Santa Ana Wind', and while it's not like a rock, country, or blues song has to have a lot of depth, to me the underlying meaning of this song reinforces that beauty and strength go hand in hand."

