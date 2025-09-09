Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA To Be Presented By Franklin Light Opera September 19–21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Franklin Light Opera will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella September 19–21 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. This Tony Award-winning reimagining by Douglas Carter Beane brings a modern sensibility to the beloved fairy tale, featuring a talented cast of local performers and a live chamber orchestra. Tickets are available at www.wcpactn.com.

Audiences of all ages will be transported into a world where kindness reigns and magic shimmers. In this retelling, Ella is not only dreaming of a better life—she dares to create one. With courage, compassion, and guidance from her fairy godmother, she challenges injustice, reimagines her kingdom, and finds love with a prince who sees her true worth. The score features timeless songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “A Lovely Night.”

Lauren Lichac makes her Franklin Light Opera debut as Ella, alongside Eli Ragland as Prince Topher. Karen Dumont and Shelley Schneider star as Marie and Madame, with Hallie Long and Jiana Kevilus as the stepsisters. Vincent Davis appears as Lord Pinkleton, Josh Hunter as Sebastian, and Hazen Lawson as Jean-Michel. Ensemble members include Nathan Abelt, Tessa Cullen, Chad Dumont, Jessica Fonville, Reghan Hall, Rebecca Harding, Catherina Hayes, Autumn Riddle, Cindy Roberts, and Lee Spitzer.

The production is co-directed by Susan Weisbarth and John Schultz, with music direction by Scott Brons, who also conducts the orchestra. Choreography is by Susan Guina.