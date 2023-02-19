Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rock Autism Will Partner With Autism Career Training For a Benefit Concert

The concert is on February 23rd at The Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville.

Feb. 19, 2023  

SonMax Music announces the Founder of Rock Autism, Max Muscato, is now launching a tour for Autism Acceptance and will feature an exclusive night of live music on Thursday, February 23rd at the Hard Rock Café in Nashville. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Autism Career Training. Muscato developed a new wave of music and film opportunities for youth with Autism and is taking the nonprofit with him on tour. Rock Autism will also play at the Hard Rock Café in Memphis on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Max's story is entwined with his brother Sonny, a gifted drummer with Autism who was physically and mentally abused in assisted living facilities, used as a drug mule for drug dealers, tossed in and out of jail and shot by a drunk corrections officer. Max led the charge for change to save him by founding Rock Autism, to develop young leaders within the Autism community by providing music and film workshops for autistic youth, keeping them free from depression, isolation, addiction and suicide -- all very real issues affecting the Autism community today.

"After my brother was shot, he struggled with addiction and thoughts of suicide." Muscato says. "I'm ready to take the stage in Nashville and Memphis and share these songs with the world." Max's powerful songs written about his brother's struggle with Autism and addiction is a deep-rooted catalyst that drives his passion and career.

As a professional singer-songwriter who cannot read music, Max Muscato is the embodiment of a burning fireball inside a master-of-your-own-destiny-attitude. Armed with a Fender American Stratocaster, fierce determination, and a broad network of connections, he is the last man to bet against. Max's anguish for his family coupled with his enthusiasm and passionate belief in a better way for his brother stirs a movement within a community to raise awareness for adults with Autism like Sonny who have been left behind by a broken system. Among his goals are raising mental health awareness along with autism acceptance. According to research studies it is estimated that 25% of people will develop a mental health problem in their lifetime, amongst autistic people that figure is 70%.

Max's song, "Sonnyboy" sounds a warning to the public of the life-and-death situation youth with Autism face, a song that becomes the anthem of a movement: Rock Autism. Max's mind is a missile that flies ferociously to free his brother from the poisonous grip of addiction and gang life. He envisions a world where Sonny could have a place living and working, in music and society. A place that trains youth with Autism in music, film and technology so they can not only survive, but thrive in the world creatively. Rock Autism, a miniscule nonprofit, is going to change the future and is just the kind of underdog story people can get behind.

That's the climax of "Sonnyboy" the feature film in the works that will tell the story of Max, a young musician, and his father bonding through playing music with their struggling autistic brother and son, Sonny. After Sonny is almost fatally shot, the family is forced to save him from crime, addiction, incarceration and suicide. The Muscatos, relatable underdog characters, express the pain of living behind an invisible curtain in the special needs world and step up to reveal Autism at its fullest potential on stage in the spotlight. The movie shifts our empathy and communicates the real story of Autism in the only way that makes sense - music. Perseverance through adversity will be a major theme in the film and the only way this family knows how to operate.

Muscato is also developing "Sonnyboy - The Musical" performing songs that tell the story of the musical live on stage.

Their Rock Autism mission is to support individuals on the autism spectrum to develop a craft in music, film, and the multimedia arts that leads to employment in their given field of interest; keeping them free from isolation, depression, drug and alcohol addiction, incarceration, and suicide. Rock Autism aims to donate to local Autism and Children's Centers in each city on Max Muscato's Night Of Sonnyboy Tour, and also invite the Autism community to become a part of the production crew for the night, shooting photos and video of the event that could be featured in the documentary.




