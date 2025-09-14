 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House

Performances take place September 19-21.

By: Sep. 14, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Here's a sneak peek of Franklin Light Opera's cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, onstage September 19-21 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center featuring photos taken by Jeremey Ballentine @JB Foto. Tickets and information are available at www.wcpactn.com or www.franklinlighthopera.org.  Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by our cast of talented performers and our live chamber orchestra as Cinderella's timeless story, sparkling wit, and unforgettable score comes to life in Franklin!

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image

Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House Image




Need more Nashville Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos