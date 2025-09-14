Photos: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at Franklin Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here's a sneak peek of Franklin Light Opera's cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, onstage September 19-21 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center featuring photos taken by Jeremey Ballentine @JB Foto. Tickets and information are available at www.wcpactn.com or www.franklinlighthopera.org. Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by our cast of talented performers and our live chamber orchestra as Cinderella's timeless story, sparkling wit, and unforgettable score comes to life in Franklin!