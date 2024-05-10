Photos: Inside the BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event At The Eighth Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Eighth Room hosted an exclusive, one-night only event to showcase the BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS exhibit to raise funds for MusiCares Nashville. See photos from the event.

The exhibit by Jason Hollis (HOLLIS) featured vibrant and eclectic works of iconic rock stars from the 1980-90’s at The Eighth Room, one of Nashville's famed music venues, recently featured for shaping today's culture by Town & Country Magazine (April 2024 issue).

During the VIP event, The Eighth Room’s co-creator and featured artist, HOLLIS, unveiled the Rock Stars Live Here Wall of Fame, honoring inaugural member Cody Belew. HOLLIS surprised Belew by revealing his portrait on the Wall of Fame to the crowd.

“We want to honor the mavericks that are carving out their own lanes and Cody Belew is doing just that,” said Jason Hollis, Artist & Co-Creator of The Eighth Room. “We’re excited to launch this new tradition and we will continue to recognize rock stars that make our room uniquely extraordinary.”

Singer/songwriter Cody Belew, a CMT “Listen Up” artist, is a blend of raw emotion and fearless honesty with a signature stomp. His debut record, I Did It For Love, is out later this year and will find him traversing between his deep-seated love of Southern music and his obligation to activism.

In addition, HOLLIS created a commemorative limited-edition lithograph poster of Belew’s portrait. Autographed by HOLLIS and Belew during the event, the lithograph poster is now available to purchase online for a $200 donation to benefit Belew’s charity of choice - The Oasis Center’s Just Us program for LGBTQ+ youth.

Jason Hollis is a multi-layered creative, entrepreneur and business owner. As an artist development manager and producer, he leveraged 20+ years of experience when renovating and curating his ultra-chic passion project with his wife, Erin Hollis, The Eighth Room — the iconic Nashville music venue that’s more than just a stage; it’s a sanctuary for creativity and connection.

When you step inside The Eighth Room, you become engulfed in a masterpiece of art itself that tantalizes all the senses, including original artwork by HOLLIS. The 1960’s antique red door with a speakeasy window and custom brass Octopus handles lures you inside where you’re surrounded by Gucci & Versace wallpapers accented with custom gold chain curtains. A haven dripping in every room, no detail spared, highlights the unique venue’s style that pays homage to vintage Hollywood glamour and audacious spirit that shapes culture.

For more information on Jason Hollis or The Eighth Room, visit www.EighthRoom.com.

Photo Credit: Allie Godwin



BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

Karen Kwan, Emme Whelchell, Lily Pingleton, Kenn Connell

Jason Hollis

Brando Eaton, Josey Renee Slover

Mandell, Dino Malo

Cody Belew

Cody Belew

Cody Belew and artist HOLLIS

Cody Belew and artist HOLLIS

Amy Allen and guests

Chris Gee, Paul Becker, Al Waddell

Cinema Stereo (Band), Luke Pate, Will Sawyer, Ian Rayha and Sebastian Borysek

Joseph Machosky, John Wilson and Bill Vandiver

Mark Martin and Grace Bunch

Chase Knott, Olia Molloy, Helly March

Cody Belew, Rob Hendon, Shannon Hendon

Brian Kraft and Laurie Fortier

Bo Tillman, Brittni Jessie

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

Cody Belew, Ian Rayha

Jason Hollis and Rob Hendon

Jason and Erin Hollis

Jason Hollis and Susan Zeagler

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

Brad Gulmi, Jason Hollis

BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS VIP Event Exhibit

Joey Fuson, Jason Cohn

Kim Collins, Scott Collins

Comments