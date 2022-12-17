Photos: First Look at JOHNNY & The DEVIL'S BOX at Cumberland County Playhouse

JOHNNY & the DEVIL'S BOX a new bluegrass musical by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman has proven to be a box office hit. Currently making its regional premiere in Crossville, Tennessee at the Cumberland County Playhouse the show has not only sold out but called for an added matinee performance on December 16th.

Check out photos of the production below!

JOHNNY has been in development since 2014 when Douglas Waterbury-Tieman first conceived of the idea after a meeting with hit country songwriter Roger Murrah. The road to the stage has included stops at the Johnny Mercer Writer's Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, a Drama League Rough Draft Residence, a Frank Young Fund grant from NAMT, multiple concerts and online presentations with Asolo Rep and A.D. Players.

Music supervisor and orchestrator Scott Wasserman has also been in Broadway news this season for his work on & Juliet, Bhangin' It, Kiss My Aztec, The Karate Kid, and the German premier of Hamilton.

The plot follows Johnny Baker, whom Douglas plays, believes he is the best fiddler that's ever lived, and he aims to prove it. But his boasting attracts the attention of another fiddler-the Devil himself-who shows up with a plan for Johnny's destruction. With fame and fortune tempting his pride at every turn, Johnny must find the strength and wisdom to win a battle of the bows without losing sight of what really matters; family, community and even a budding romance. Douglas and his wife actress, Annabelle Fox, play opposite each other which makes their onstage love story all the more captivating.

It's a jubilant new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains, one foot in the Grand Ole Opry, and music that will stir your soul.

Photo Credit: Lauren Frost Photography