OZ Arts Nashville to Present the Video Premiere of Works by Art Wire Fellows

OZ Arts Nashville will present the video premiere of works by its Art Wire Fellows, an ongoing writers' collaboration between OZ Arts and The Porch, on July 16 at 8 pm across its website and social platforms. The event will feature 9 writers who attended OZ Arts' 2019-20 performance season and responded to the presentations with original writing. Each writer will share a 3-minute literary piece that draws upon performance elements ranging from image to subject matter to thematic content.

The Fellows, comprised of 4 teenagers and 5 adults, come from a variety of backgrounds and have been mentored through the writing process by Susannah Felts, co-founder of The Porch, and Joe Kane, director of The Porch's youth programs.

Inspired by performances from both international and local artists, the works are an extensive representation of the season. Featured writers and the performance they're responding to include:

Henry L. Jones - a poem in response to Notes of a Native Song, Stew & Heidi

Serena Alexander - prose in response to The Longest Night, Portara Ensemble with Ciona Rouse & Jeff Coffin

Amber Stewart - a poem in response to First Fruit, New Dialect with Rosie Herrera

Kashif Graham - prose in response to Mellotron Variations, featuring Pat Sansone and John Medescki

Rachel Reynolds - a poem in response to Frankenstein, Manual Cinema

Dana Malone - a poem in response to ID: Entitades, Companhia Urbana de Danca (Brazil)

Yurina Yoshikawa - prose in response to Split Flow, Hiroaki Umeda / S20 (Japan)

Ephie Hauck - poetic prose in response to This Holding, Jana Harper with Rebecca Steinberg & Moksha Sommer

Alora Young (2020 Nashville Youth Poet Laureate) - a poem in response to The Day, Wendy Whelan and Maya Beiser

The film is free to view with an optional "pay what you can" donation. Proceeds will support The Porch's BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) writers fund, developed to provide financial support for those wishing to take part in their classes.

For more information about the partnership between OZ Arts and The Porch, visit https://artwire.ozartsnashville.org/

