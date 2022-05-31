OZ Arts Nashville to Present ART WIRE

Join in on Tuesday, June 7 in the Lounge at OZ Arts for a live, in-person reading by the 2021-22 Art Wire Fellows. This unique collaboration between OZ Arts and The Porch allows a cohort of writers to experience the OZ Arts season and respond to each presentation with original writing that is personal, playful, and deeply engaged. The writers come from a variety of backgrounds and have been mentored through the writing process by Nina Coyle and Joe Kane (director of The Porch's youth programs).

Hear the writers share original pieces influenced by performances and presentations during the 2021-22 OZ Arts season, and celebrate a year of inspired writing with OZ and the Porch!

This event is free to attend, but RSVPs are highly recommended as capacity is limited. Complimentary wine will be served for those who are 21+.