OZ Arts Nashville Announces CONVERSATIONS AT OZ Benefit Event to Take Place Virtually

OZ Arts Nashville today announced "Conversations at OZ," a salon-style evening celebrating the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities across Nashville, will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The benefit, which has become one of the city's most anticipated events over the past 5 years, invites prominent civic and cultural leaders to serve as conversation hosts. Guests are invited to engage in discussions with their designated conversation hosts on a range of contemporary topics.

This year's prominent lineup of virtual conversation hosts includes author and scholar Michael Eric Dyson with activist and writer Marcia Dyson, Oscar-winning screenwriter CALLIE KHOURI with legendary musician and producer T-Bone Burnett, host of WPLN's The Promise podcast Meribah Knight with Warner Elementary Principal Ricki Gibbs, and chair of Metro Nashville's Coronavirus Task Force, Alex Jahangir. The full slate of table hosts from Nashville and around the country will be announced on February 1, 2021.

The 2021 event is co-chaired by a powerful group of women who have made an extraordinary impact on the Nashville community:

• Sherri Neal, Chief Diversity Officer at HCA Healthcare and OZ Arts Board Member

• Michelle Gaskin-Brown, Manager, Public Policy at Amazon

• Kate Chinn, Head of Community Relations at AllianceBernstein

• Marjean Coddon, consultant and OZ Arts Board Member

"This event is unlike any other in Nashville, and we are proud to host such an engaging and socially important community happening. Even in a virtual setting, we know attendees will leave inspired and form lasting connections," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "We are looking forward to delivering an experience that honors all the reasons this event has become known as one of the community's most unforgettable evenings."

The event continues to draw an impressive lineup of sponsors. This year's presenting sponsor is HCA Healthcare. Amazon and UBS are major sponsors, and supporting sponsors include AllianceBernstein, City National Bank, Neal & Harwell, Piedmont Gas, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Zander Insurance. Virtual table sponsors include AON, INSBANK, Chazin & Company, August Bioservices, Waller, Providence Title and Compass/Adobe Realty. All proceeds benefit OZ Arts Nashville, which is committed to enriching the Greater Nashville landscape by presenting bold new artistic works and creative opportunities for engagement.

Tickets for 2021's "Conversations at OZ" will go on sale on February 1 and can be purchased here. The number of attendees with each host will be limited to an intimate group for conversation, similar to the annual in-person event. For additional information and updates, visit the website.