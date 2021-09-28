Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville's First Residency Show RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Debuts To Sold Out Crowd

Cowboylesque is a fun show featuring gorgeous Tennessee cowboys shirtless from the waist up, dancing and singing their way through a narrative.

Sep. 28, 2021  

Debuting in Nashville, TN over the weekend, Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, opened to a sold-out crowd of cheering ladies on Saturday, September 25th at the iconic Nashville Palace.

Cowboylesque is a fun show featuring gorgeous Tennessee cowboys shirtless from the waist up, dancing and singing their way through a narrative, which is told through music and choreography. There is some hilarious audience participation in the show, and a few Line Dancing classes are even held.

The pilot season includes two shows which include brunch and lunch on Saturdays through December 18th. Nashville's Original Cowboylesque is a fantastic choice for parties, bridal showers, ladies' days out, and bachelorette parties. Tickets start at $39 and can be booked by clicking here.

Ranch Hands has been created, produced, and managed by Lexy Kadey Burke who is a viral sensation herself. Lexy has made appearances on ABC News and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Burke has also made several headlines including articles from Taste of Country, The Tennessean, TODAY, Newsweek, and countless other publications.

With almost 2 million TikTok followers, Burke encourages her fans to help raise money to leave $1,000 tips for restaurant services, delivery drivers, musicians, and Uber drivers.

You can connect with Ranch Hands on TikTok and Instagram. You can connect with Lexy Kadey Burke on TikTok and Instagram.


