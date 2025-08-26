Nashville Ballet Names Katie Vasilopoulos Director Of Operations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Ballet has announced the promotion of Katie Vasilopoulos to Director of Operations. Vasilopoulos will oversee the financial, organizational and operational health of the company. In this key leadership position, she supports the Artistic Director & CEO, Nick Mullikin, and leads the management and execution of artistic and educational programs, institutional planning and cross-departmental strategy.

Now in her 18th season with the organization, Vasilopoulos brings a rare combination of institutional knowledge, artistic insight and strategic leadership to her work. As a highly visible leader within the organization and the broader Nashville arts community, she plays a critical role in fundraising, communications and advancing Nashville Ballet's long-term vision.

Vasilopoulos joined the administrative team in 2021 after a celebrated 13-year tenure as a professional dancer with the company. Her transition from stage to strategy began with her first offstage role as Events Coordinator, where she led Ballet Ball 2022 to a record-breaking $486,000 in revenue. She was subsequently promoted to Company and Artist Relations Manager, followed by Director of Artistic Operations and Strategy, where she worked closely with the Artistic Director to align creative goals with operational execution.

“Katie has been a force within this organization for nearly two decades, first as a principal dancer and now as a vital strategic leader,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO. “Her depth of experience, institutional perspective and ability to unite vision with execution make her an invaluable asset to Nashville Ballet's future.”

As a dancer, Vasilopoulos joined NB2 in 2008 and moved to the main company in 2012. She originated principal roles in Paul Vasterling's Something Wicked, Peter Pan, Appalachian Spring and performed standout parts such as the Swan in Carmina Burana, the Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen in Nashville's Nutcracker, the Lilac Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella. She also danced leading roles in masterworks by George Balanchine and other celebrated choreographers.

Vasilopoulos earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Belmont University Summa Cum Laude through the Nashville Ballet/Belmont partnership. She also received the Kathleen B. Horrell Award for achieving the highest undergraduate GPA in her graduating class.

In addition to her role at Nashville Ballet, she is a committed arts advocate and community leader. She currently serves on the Board of the Tennessee Association of Dance, and in 2024, chaired the inaugural Young & Fashionable Committee for the Symphony Fashion Show. Her previous community service includes roles as a committee member for Rejoice School of Ballet's Bowling for Ballet (2022 & 2023), Co-Chair of the Junior League of Nashville's Shop, Save, Support campaign (2020 & 2021), and as a member of the Health / Sports / Human Performance Input Team for the Adventure Science Center (2021–2022).

Katie Vasilopoulos's trajectory from stage artist to executive leader exemplifies the power of adaptability, discipline and creative vision. Her continued leadership strengthens the cultural fabric of Nashville and reaffirms the Ballet's role as a dynamic, community-engaged institution.