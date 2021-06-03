NEW SEASON REVEAL at Roxy Regional Theatre Set for Friday 6/25

Following an 18-month hiatus, live performances are returning this fall to the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville as the Roxy Regional Theatre readies for its return to the stage.



Executive director Ryan Bowie and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors will host "The Official Unveiling of Season 39" at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, June 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Local favorites Music for Mercy will provide musical entertainment for the evening. Tables will be themed around each production, featuring hors d'oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Chartwells, Edward's Steakhouse, Budweiser of Clarksville, Premier Crush, MB Roland Distillery and others.



This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for Season 39, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition and complimentary tickets to marquee space.



Tickets are $50 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or in person at the box office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m, Tuesday through Friday. Deadline for reservations is Monday, June 14