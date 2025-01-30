NASHVILLE MUSIC HISTORY Series with Author and Historian Dr. Don Cusic To Be Presented At RCA Studio B

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville's historic RCA Studio B is the site for a unique and informative public lecture series featuring renowned author and music historian, Dr. Don Cusic. Join the Metropolitan Historical Commission for "Nashville Music History," part of the Curb Lecture Series. All sessions meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 PM.

February 12: Nashville Music Timeline

February 26: The Hank Williams Years

March 12: Elvis and Nashville

March 26: The Nashville Sound

April 16: Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan

April 23: The Beatles and Country Music

Each lecture will last about an hour and 15 minutes and allow for audience questions and comments. The $10 per session registration fee supports the Nashville Historical Foundation (formerly the MHC Foundation) and its work to support historic preservation projects and community education through Nashville Sites and other programs.

Space is limited. Registration for one or all sessions may be made through Eventzilla. Registration is also available at the door, if space allows. For additional information, contact scarlett.miles@nashville.gov or call the Metro Historical Commission 615-862-7970.

Free parking is available onsite at RCA Studio B, 1611 Roy Acuff Place, Nashville, TN. Don Cusic is Curb Professor of Music Industry History at Belmont University. He is the author of over 30 books, including biographies of Roger Miller, Eddy Arnold, and Gene Autry. His latest tome, “Chet Atkins: Mr. Guitar” will be released in June 2025 on University of Georgia Press. Appointed by Mayor Karl Dean, Cusic has served on the Metropolitan Historical Commission since February 2010.

One of the premier historians of country music and an internationally known scholar and writer, Don Cusic has a variety of projects slated for 2025 including the release of his latest book, “Chet Atkins: Mr. Guitar” which is set for release in June. Cusic is presenting “Nashville Music History” in cooperation with the Metro Historical Commission. Other projects include a musical and book on the life of Minnie Pearl, a children's musical, and books on Bob Dylan's connections to country music, and a novel based on the life of Nashville native, Junior Gilliam, an African American athlete who played for the Dodgers in the Negro Leagues (Brooklyn and Los Angeles). As an author, teacher, historian, songwriter, producer and executive, Cusic has been actively involved in the music business since 1973. He is a 2022 inductee in the Western Music Hall of Fame. Cusic is co-host of the annual International Country Music Conference, the only academic conference dedicated to country music.

Cusic is the author of twenty-five published books, including the biographies Roger Miller: Dang Him, Elvis and Nashville, Eddy Arnold: I'll Hold You In My Heart, The Life and Career of Gene Autry, The Cowboy Way: Riders In The Sky, James Weldon Johnson: Songwriter and The Trials of Henry Flipper. He wrote an encyclopedia of cowboys, Cowboys and the Wild West: An A-Z Guide from the Chisholm Trail to the Silver Screen and edited (and was the primary writer of) The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music. Other books include Johnny Cash: The Songs, The Sound of Light: A History of Gospel and Christian Music (re-published as Saved by Song), The Cowboy in Country Music, Music in the Market, Baseball and Country Music, Poet of the Common Man: Merle Haggard Lyrics, Willie Nelson: Lyrics 1959-1994, Hank Williams: The Complete Lyrics, Reba McEntire: Country Music's Queen, Randy Travis: King of the New Traditionalists, The Poet as Performer, and Sandi Patti: The Voice of Gospel. Cusic is also the author of two novels: Sharecropper's Son and Dressed in Grey and Blue (a Civil War novel).

