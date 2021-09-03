MISS NELSON IS MISSING to be Performed by Murfreesboro Little Theatre at Mills-Pate Arts Center

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre starts of its 60th season at Mills-Pate Arts Center with Miss Nelson is Missing!

Miss Nelson is Missing! adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, is based on the book by Harry Allard. It tells the story of Room 207, which is Miss Nelson's class on their way to preparing for the Big Test. The only problem is that this class is just completely rotten! They refuse to listen to Miss Nelson about anything! What happens when Miss Nelson goes missing and the meanest substitute teacher on the planet, Viola Swamp, comes in to take over Room 207? The class bands together to go on a hunt to find Miss Nelson, but will they find Miss Nelson? Will they pass the Big Test? Will they survive Viola Swamp?

"Miss Nelson is Missing" runs September 9, 10, 11, and 12 at Mills-Pate Arts Center (7120 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129). Thursday-Saturday. Shows are at 7:00pm and the Sunday show is at 2:00 pm. There will also be a book drive for The First Noelle. Reservations for this weekend can be made at www.mltarts.com. Masks and social distancing will be required. The show also performs for free at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) on September 18 at 10:00am and September 19 at 2:00pm.

Photo credit: Jessica Nelson