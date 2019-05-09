Laura Bryna Set To Cohost The 2nd Annual SHF HONORS: A TRIBUTE TO VETERANS IN ENTERTAINMENT

The Nashville-based 501c3 nonprofit will hold its Tribute to Veterans in Entertainment event on May 14th at the Texas Troubadour Theatre. Hosted by recording artist, Laura Bryna and the Grand Ole Opry's, Juliette Vara, the event will feature star-studded recognition award recipients, celebrity guest presenters, and exclusive music performances. Thanks to a partnership with the Nashville Film Institute, audiences will be able watch the event as it's live-streamed via @savehomefront on Facebook beginning at 8pm CT.

Co-host, Laura Bryna, has always been a pioneer for the U.S. military. Her support includes work with such organizations as USO, Wounded Warriors, Homes for Our Troops, Folds of Honor and Wounded In Action Family Foundation as well as an active participant in the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The singer-songwriter, radio host, and author will also perform a duet during the show.

I am so excited to host this extraordinary event, said Laura Bryna. What the SHF does for veterans is truly incredible and it is an honor to be a part of it.

The organization advocates for veterans by offering a help up not a hand out as they transition from military life into their new communities. It works to create entertainment projects that show veterans and their community neighbors have a lot more in common than they think, and by sharing common interests they can tear down the stereotypes and find synergy and success together.

This year's SHF Honors will celebrate six beloved entertainers who served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces, then went on to make extraordinary contributions in the various fields, thus marking great achievements in life after the uniform.

While the identities of this year's recipients remains a secret, last year's special honorees included singer/songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson for Film, legendary musician Johnny Cash for the Icon award, guitarist Jimi Hendrix for Music, actor and comedian Mel Brooks for Comedy, actress Bea Arthur for Television, and baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson for Sports.

In addition to a surprise guest performance by a "world renown guitarist", other presenters and performers will include Paul Teutul Sr. of Discovery Channel's Orange County Choppers , TLC Reality TV stars Amy Duggar King and Dillon King, combat wounded amputee and Purple Heart recipient, Earl Granville, fashion icon, Manuel, American country music artist, Dean Miller (son of the 11-time Grammy-winning Roger Miller), veteran television producer and Keep the Faith radio host, David Sams, singer Thomas Gabriel (grandson of Johnny Cash), country music singer and CMT star, Trey Healy, and many others.

Laura Bryna is a force of nature, a throwback to the all-around entertainers who can't just sing, dance and act, but is a radio talk show host, a children's book author and an

outspoken advocate for our military. Her new music, produced with Grammy-winner Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Big Time Rush), represents a major stylistic shift for the country star, whose debut album, Trying to be Me, was released by Equity Music Group, featuring her co-written tribute to the military, Hometown Heroes, used in the national campaign for the Air National Guard, where she's an honorary member and spokesperson.





