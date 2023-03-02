Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kendra & The Bunnies Shows Remarkable Strength With Release Of New EP OF ALL TIME

Kendra Muecke (BMI) of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Kendra & The Bunnies Shows Remarkable Strength With Release Of New EP OF ALL TIME

Pop singer/songwriter and philanthropist Kendra & the Bunnies (Kendra Muecke) recently released her new EP, "of all time."

Kendra has always been transparent about her struggles with anxiety and paranoia. Now, in her most vulnerable interview yet, she's opening up to Tricia Despres about one horrific night in March of 2021.

While visiting family in rural California, Kendra had an eery feeling that she was being watched. "I just felt it," Kendra explained. I felt like something was going on. But, then I was like you're watching Netflix, you're in the country. Let it go."

After convincing herself there was nothing to worry about, Kendra jumped in the shower around midnight. It was then that she noticed a shadowy figure outside the curtain.

"I thought it was the dog or one of my family members because it just kept inching closer to me," Muecke recalls. "I got a brief view of his face. He was a young-ish guy, and he ran. All of it started to hit me at once, and I just started screaming."

Kendra drew from her remarkable strength and courage to create her new EP, "of all time" (produced by Justine Blazer at Ten7Teen Studios). The six-track EP includes 3 original R&B-influenced pop songs, written by Kendra herself, alongside 3 variations of those songs, totaling in 6 tracks. The songs feature Kendra's notorious rock 'n roll vibe, mixed with fierce dance pop rhythms and bubblegum energy.

"The message I want to relay to fans and all listeners is to turn your intuition into a tool," Kendra discloses. "Let your fear speak to you in a healthy way and always keep a light on outside your darkest window."

"of all time" Track Listing:
1. Showstopper
2. Alive
3. Lucky Girl
4. Alive (Sped Up Version) - Remix
5. Showstopper (Slowed & Reverb Version) - Remix
6. Lucky Girl (Vocals)

With a combined total of over 206K followers on social media and nearly 1 million streams on Spotify, Kendra & the Bunnies has proven to be a fan-favorite in pop music.

Music videos, as well as a special "Showstopper" remix featuring rapper AYO SK3TCH, will be announced soon.

Kendra Muecke (BMI) of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Kendra has released numerous albums, EPs, and singles centered around the themes of self-love and shared understanding.

Atop her numerous releases, Kendra is very involved in The Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member, GRAMMY U mentor and GrammyNEXT member (2022), and she is on the Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter Foundation Committee + Los Angeles Chapter Board and Advocacy Committee. In February 2023, Kendra spoke on a panel on behalf of The Recording Academy's GRAMMY U program. The panel was held at Arizona State University alongside Jordin Sparks, Qiana Conley, and Randy Henderson.

Kendra & the Bunnies is also a two-time Josie Music Award winner for Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre) in 2021 and Artist of the Year (Pop) in 2022.

Kendra Muecke is a graduate of Pepperdine University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts) and Musicians Institute (Independent Artist Program). Additionally, Kendra has studied songwriting at the Blair School of Music, Vanderbilt University.

In her community, Kendra partners with the Junior League of Los Angeles as a new member and advocate for foster youth.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com.



Nashvilles Diverse Music Scene Celebrated in Exhibition of Works by Ten Local Photographer Photo
Nashville's Diverse Music Scene Celebrated in Exhibition of Works by Ten Local Photographers
The Frist Art Museum presents Guitar Town: Picturing Performance Today, a group photography exhibition that celebrates the diversity and energy of Nashville's music scene through images of guitar players performing in venues across the city and elsewhere.
OZ Arts Nashville to Present A Theatrical Cinematic Performance By Kid Koala in March Photo
OZ Arts Nashville to Present A Theatrical Cinematic Performance By Kid Koala in March
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will welcome back scratch DJ, producer, and performer extraordinaire Kid Koala to perform his theatrical cinema experience, The Storyville Mosquito, at OZ Arts' expansive warehouse from March 23-25.
Acclaimed Writer/Director Gordon Greenberg Will Teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes In Na Photo
Acclaimed Writer/Director Gordon Greenberg Will Teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes In Nashville
Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President) have announced that acclaimed Broadway, West End and television director / writer, Gordon Greenberg will teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes with aspiring students from two Nashville high schools this Friday, February 24, 2023.
ART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in March Photo
ART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in March
Join Razorglam Productions at The House of Bits on March 18 for a show that marries the exuberance of a ball (think Paris is Burning, Pose, or Legendary) and the magic of burlesque.

More Hot Stories For You


Nashville's Diverse Music Scene Celebrated in Exhibition of Works by Ten Local PhotographersNashville's Diverse Music Scene Celebrated in Exhibition of Works by Ten Local Photographers
March 1, 2023

The Frist Art Museum presents Guitar Town: Picturing Performance Today, a group photography exhibition that celebrates the diversity and energy of Nashville's music scene through images of guitar players performing in venues across the city and elsewhere.
OZ Arts Nashville to Present A Theatrical Cinematic Performance By Kid Koala in MarchOZ Arts Nashville to Present A Theatrical Cinematic Performance By Kid Koala in March
March 1, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will welcome back scratch DJ, producer, and performer extraordinaire Kid Koala to perform his theatrical cinema experience, The Storyville Mosquito, at OZ Arts' expansive warehouse from March 23-25.
Acclaimed Writer/Director Gordon Greenberg Will Teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes In NashvilleAcclaimed Writer/Director Gordon Greenberg Will Teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes In Nashville
February 23, 2023

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President) have announced that acclaimed Broadway, West End and television director / writer, Gordon Greenberg will teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes with aspiring students from two Nashville high schools this Friday, February 24, 2023.
ART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in MarchART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in March
February 23, 2023

Join Razorglam Productions at The House of Bits on March 18 for a show that marries the exuberance of a ball (think Paris is Burning, Pose, or Legendary) and the magic of burlesque.
Frist Art Museum Presents Family-Friendly Beatrix Potter Exhibition Celebrating The Beloved Author and IllustratorFrist Art Museum Presents Family-Friendly Beatrix Potter Exhibition Celebrating The Beloved Author and Illustrator
February 22, 2023

The Frist Art Museum presents Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, the first exhibition to tell the broader life story of the beloved English author and illustrator. Organized by London's Victoria and Albert Museum—home to the world's largest collection of Potter's artworks—the exhibition will be on view from April 7 through September 17, 2023.
share