Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Single 'I'm A Showstopper' Featuring AYO SK3TCH

Pop singer/songwriter, recording artist and philanthropist Kendra & the Bunnies (Kendra Muecke) recently released her new hit single "I'm a Showstopper - Remix (ft. AYO SK3TCH)," surpassing 25K streams within the first week and landing coveted spots on several Spotify Editorial playlists. You can listen to the track HERE!

With entertaining lyrics like jump into the crowd and let them catch me, born to put a show on if you ask me, "I'm a Showstopper" embodies the magical presence Kendra brings to the stage. You can watch the official music video HERE!

"AYO SK3TCH and I linked up through the Los Angeles music scene," Kendra explains. "We met each other at some mansion parties and had mutual friends, so we kept in contact. He invited me to a couple events and he came to see my band play. We always wanted to work together - we were just waiting for the right song. We're both Showstoppers...I think one of our biggest similarities is that we are both working and grinding 24/7. It's all about the music and a successful future!"

In honor of her new single, Kendra has partnered with The Recording Academy's MusiCares via Spotify's Fan Support program. The non-profit organization offers preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians in need. In June, the organization launched the Humans Of Hip Hop, providing resources tailored to hip-hop communities nationwide, focusing on eight cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles/Compton, New York, Oakland, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.musicares.org and click here if you'd like to make a contribution.

Back in March of this year, People Magazine published an exclusive interview with Kendra, detailing the artist's close encounter with a home intruder that stalked her and tried to assault her in the shower. This experience was the inspiration behind her song "Alive" on her EP "of all time."

About Kendra & the Bunnies:

Kendra Muecke (BMI) of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Kendra has released numerous albums, EPs, and singles centered around the themes of self-love and shared understanding. With a combined total of over 206K followers on social media and over 1 million streams on Spotify, Kendra & the Bunnies has proven to be a fan-favorite in pop music.

Atop her numerous releases, Kendra is very involved in The Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member, GRAMMY U mentor and GrammyNEXT member (2022), and she is on the Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter Foundation Committee. In February 2023, Kendra spoke on a panel on behalf of The Recording Academy's GRAMMY U program. The panel was held at Arizona State University alongside Jordin Sparks, Qiana Conley, and Randy Henderson.

Kendra & the Bunnies is also a two-time Josie Music Award winner for Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre) in 2021 and Artist of the Year (Pop) in 2022.

Kendra Muecke is a graduate of Pepperdine University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts) and Musicians Institute (Independent Artist Program). Additionally, Kendra has studied songwriting at the Blair School of Music, Vanderbilt University.

Kendra is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and likes to volunteer with organizations benefiting community inclusion, addiction/recovery, and arts for children including: Strings For Hope (Nashville), Artists For Trauma (Los Angeles), Camp Winnarainbow (Northern California), Rex Foundation (National) and Smoke-free Music Cities (National). In her community, Kendra partners with the Junior League of Los Angeles as an active member advocating for foster youth and serves on the Public Policy Institute Committee.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, YouTube and Spotify.