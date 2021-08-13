Indie Pop Artist Kory Shore Releases Debut EP

Nashville indie pop artist Kory Shore finalizes a strong set of single releases with his highly anticipated debut EP "Blood Sweat & Tears".

The 5 song project shows off a vulnerable side to Kory as we get to know him and his journey through quarantine. Grappling with struggles like self-doubt and intense pressure to be perfect, Kory bares his soul over fun pop beats in five gripping singles. We're especially loving the title track - paired with its official music video release, also out today,

Kory shares his thoughts about what it is that makes us special in a very honest and relatable way. Having grown up in an entrepreneurial environment, Kory knows the value of versatility and his talents both in front of the camera and in the recording booth truly shine as we are introduced to one of Nashville's rising talents.

Watch the official music video for "Blood Sweat & Tears" HERE.

Listen to Kory's debut EP on Spotify HERE.