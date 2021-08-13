Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indie Pop Artist Kory Shore Releases Debut EP

pixeltracker

The 5 song project shows off a vulnerable side to Kory as we get to know him and his journey through quarantine.

Aug. 13, 2021  

Indie Pop Artist Kory Shore Releases Debut EP

Nashville indie pop artist Kory Shore finalizes a strong set of single releases with his highly anticipated debut EP "Blood Sweat & Tears".

The 5 song project shows off a vulnerable side to Kory as we get to know him and his journey through quarantine. Grappling with struggles like self-doubt and intense pressure to be perfect, Kory bares his soul over fun pop beats in five gripping singles. We're especially loving the title track - paired with its official music video release, also out today,

Kory shares his thoughts about what it is that makes us special in a very honest and relatable way. Having grown up in an entrepreneurial environment, Kory knows the value of versatility and his talents both in front of the camera and in the recording booth truly shine as we are introduced to one of Nashville's rising talents.

Watch the official music video for "Blood Sweat & Tears" HERE.

Listen to Kory's debut EP on Spotify HERE.


Related Articles View More Nashville Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • Billy Stritch to Perform Live at Hotel Carmichael Feinstein's
  • CRY IT OUT Comes To South Bend Civic Theatre 8/13
  • All For One Productions, Inc. Will Relocate To Former Zion Lutheran Academy
  • Brit Floyd Comes To The Morris Center August 10th