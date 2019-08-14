HPAC Announces Auditions For NUNCRACKERS (A NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL)

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company announces auditions for Nuncrackers, the Nunsense Christmas Musical on Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre, located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

The Nunsense Christmas Musical, Nuncrackers, is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It's stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helen's most talented students. Featuring all new songs, including "Twelve Days Prior to Christmas," "Santa Ain't Comin' to our House," "We Three Kings of Orient Are Us," "It's Better to Give than to Receive," This show is filled with wacky Nunsense humor, some of your favorite carols, and "Secret Santa" sequence featuring audience participation. Certain to tickle your funny and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!

For auditions, prepare a Broadway Style song and bring the appropriate tracks on iphone, CD or mp3, etc. We will furnish the sound system. It is best not to sing acappella. You will also be asked to read from the script. Come prepared for a brief dance audition. 5 women, 1 man, 4 children (ages 8 to 14.) For more information and character descriptions, please visit our website at hpactn.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You