Frist Art Museum Announces 2023 Schedule Of Exhibitions

In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric, a survey of the celebrated Indigenous multidisciplinary artist's work.

Aug. 31, 2022  
The Frist Art Museum has announced its 2023 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with Jeffrey Gibson: The Body Electric, a survey of the celebrated Indigenous multidisciplinary artist's vibrant paintings, sculpture, video, and installations. Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art is the first exhibition to explore the instrument's symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present through 125 works of art and 35 musical instruments.

Multiplicity: Collage in Contemporary America is the first landmark museum exhibition that explores how an intergenerational array of contemporary artists leverages the technique of collage to reflect the breadth and complexity of Black identity.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, the family-friendly Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature traces the creative and ecological achievements of the beloved English author and illustrator. Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500-1800: Highlights from LACMA's Collection features paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, and more created in Mexico and Central and South America during the early modern era.

In the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery, the Frist presents Nigerian Belgian artist Otobong Nkanga's tapestries, drawings, videos, and sculptures that feature narratives of wounding and healing, making metaphorical links between the landscape and the traumatized human body. Ron Jude's large-scale black-and-white photographs depict natural phenomena from Oregon, California, Hawaii, and Iceland. Raqib Shaw's alluring paintings fuse influences from Asian and Western traditions to create sumptuously detailed visions of magical environments.




