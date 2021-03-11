Franklin Theatre Begins Gradual Reopening Plan

After going dark to public performances last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, parent organization of The Franklin Theatre, is excited to announce the theater's phased reopening plan for 2021.

Currently the theater is open for private rentals, including Monday nights through April where another local non-profit, Studio Tenn, is hosting its popular virtual talk show: Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy. In addition, as part of its mission to be a platform for local philanthropy, The Franklin Theatre is currently working in partnership with local video production companies and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to provide an opportunity for non-profits to film affordable promotional videos to support their participation in The Big Payback, CFMT's annual 24-hour giving event that kicks off on Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

The current reopening plan, which will be modified as needed based on any future COVID-related restrictions, will bring back limited-capacity weekend movies, limited-capacity plus livestream performances through June. Until the state guidelines indicate otherwise, the theater's capacity is approximately 75 guests, which accounts for adequate social distancing.

Beginning in July, the theater will begin presenting movies and live performances with increasing regularity and possible increased capacity. The Franklin Theatre will continue to follow the governor's Tennessee Pledge and CDC guidelines and update reopening plans as needed.

The theater's box office will reopen with limited hours beginning on Friday, March 12, in time for Sandi Patty's ticket on-sale date. The box office's limited hours will run through April and will be 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to new shows going on sale over the next several weeks, many 2021-2022 shows are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased online at FranklinTheatre.com, over the phone at 615-538-2076 or in person at the box office.

Sandi Patty (Limited Capacity & Livestream) - Saturday, May 8 | 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. - ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Deborah Allen (Limited Capacity & Livestream) - Saturday, June 5 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2

The Isaacs - Friday, July 9 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

James Gregory - Saturday, July 10 | 8 p.m. - ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Jeff Allen - Thursday, July 15 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

Larry Carlton - Saturday, July 17 | 8 p.m. - ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Farewell Angelina - Thursday, July 29 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

John Ford Coley, Billy Dean & Tom Wurth - Backgrounds and Bridges Acoustic Tour - Thursday, August 5 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

Allie Colleen - Friday, August 6 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

Henry Cho - Saturday, August 14 | 4 p.m. & 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap - Thursday, August 19 & Friday, August 20 | 8 p.m. - ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 16

David Wilcox - Saturday, August 21 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

BJ Thomas - Friday, August 27 & Saturday, August 28 | 8 p.m. - CURRENTLY ON SALE

Visit FranklinTheatre.com for a full listing of 2021 and 2022 shows.

"We are emerging from an incredibly challenging season for The Franklin Theatre," said Heritage Foundation COO Meg Hershey. "While we had to temporarily close the doors to public events, we are diligently working behind the scenes to reschedule some of the amazing programming that was planned for last year. We couldn't be more excited about getting this cherished venue back open to continue its mission, bringing inspiring arts and entertainment experiences to our community."

Hershey went on to say that surviving an unprecedented season which left the theater with very few options for programming has been nothing short of challenging.

"This theater has been sustained by the community's embrace of underwritten marquee messages, limited small group private rental events and through the commitment of corporate sponsors and donors of the nonprofit Heritage Foundation and its division The Franklin Theatre," she said.

The Heritage Foundation is also making plans for a 10th anniversary celebration later this year to commemorate 10 years since the theater's restoration and grand re-opening.

For up-to-date information about renting the theater, upcoming shows, current seating capacity, or marquee message donations, visit the theater's website at www.franklintheatre.com.