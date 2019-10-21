Faith And Family Film Musical A WEEK AWAY Set For Release In 2020

Producers Steve Barnett, Gabriel Vasquez, and Alan Powell, and Executive Producer Corby Pons, announce the start of principal photography on the inspiring original musical "A WEEK AWAY" scheduled for nationwide theatrical release in 2020.

"A WEEK AWAY" stars Bailee Madison (Hallmark's "The Good Witch," "Bridge to Terabithia"), Kevin Quinn (Disney's "Bunk'd,: "Adventures in Babysitting"), Sherri Shepherd ("Brian Banks," "Ride Along 2") and David Koechner ("Anchorman," "The Goldberg). Newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling and Iain Tucker are featured in starring roles.

The story centers on Will Hawkins (Quinn), a troubled teenager whose recent run-in with the law puts him at an important crossroads; go to juvenile hall or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will eventually opens his heart and discovers a love and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.



The film's overall message of acceptance and forgiveness is blended with compassion and humor, set against contemporary music and dynamic choreographed numbers. "A WEEK AWAY" is directed by award winning music and commercial filmmaker Roman White.

The film is being financed and executive produced by Vicky Patel. Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, and Gabriel Vasquez are producing. Wit Media's Corby Pons is co-executive producing and Bailee Madison is associate producing.

"The exceptional acting combined with energetic musical and dance numbers are beyond what we imagined," says Vasquez. "The story is for the entire family and will visibly move audiences through tears and laughter and we are excited to bring this to theaters in 2020."

"We have assembled an incredible group of industry talent who have poured their heart into bringing to life what will be the first faith and family musical," says Barnett. "There has never been a better time for this film and we are proud of what this team has achieved."

Filmed on location at Camp Widjiwagan in Nashville, Tennessee, "A WEEK AWAY" includes reimagined cast recordings of some of the greatest Christians songs by artists such as Amy Grant, for King and Country, Michael W. Smith and Steven Curtis Chapman.

The music is produced by award-winning songwriter and producer Adam Watts (High School Musical 3, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert). Choreography spearheaded by Melena Rounis and Paul Becker. Additional information available at https://www.aweekaway.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You