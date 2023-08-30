DARRYL WORLEY & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Coming To Gaylord Opryland's 40th Annual A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Worley will perform holiday classics and many of his career chart-toppers.

Aug. 30, 2023

This holiday season, country music hitmaker Darryl Worley will headline a brand-new, multi-week dinner show residency as part of Gaylord Opryland's 40th annual A Country Christmas.

Known for major hits like “Have You Forgotten?,” “I Miss My Friend,” “Tennessee River Run," and “Awful, Beautiful Life," Worley will perform holiday classics and many of his career chart-toppers. Additionally, he's invited several friends to help ring in the season.
 
The dinner show, titled Darryl Worley & Friends: Home For The Holidays, will feature special guests Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Deana Carter, Billy Dean, Andy Griggs, and Billy Gilman, performing with Worley on select dates.
 
"Christmas has always been a special time for my family,” explains Worley. "Growing up, we never had a lot of excessive things, but my parents made sure Christmas was not just about the presents but about the experience and meaning of the season. I am so grateful to Gaylord Opryland for giving me a chance to share that Christmas spirit with all the people who visit Nashville during the holidays!"
 
Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas kicks off on November 10 with Worley's debut dinner show beginning on November 23.  He will headline 33 live dinner shows through Christmas Day.  Held in the iconic 2,888-room hotel's Tennessee Ballroom, guests will enjoy a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort's talented culinary team followed by Worley and Friends' performances. 
 
"Headlining a brand-new dinner show as part of the resort's 40th annual A Country Christmas is an honor beyond words,” Worley continues. "Please come visit Gaylord Opryland for the holidays to see me, along with some very talented friends, as we share the music, memories, love, and joy of the holiday season!"
 
Tickets are on-sale now. For ticket reservations, overnight room offers, dinner show dates and times, and a schedule of special guest performers, visit christmasatgaylordopryland.com.
 
There are many things PLATINUM-selling Darryl Worley has come to know in his 20+ year country music career. One of those things is how to recognize a hit song — Worley has scored nearly 20 hit singles and three chart-toppers with his self-penned "Awful, Beautiful Life," patriotic "Have You Forgotten?" and "I Miss My Friend." He also recognizes the importance of giving back as seen through his work with The Darryl Worley Foundation, annual charity events and supporting the United States military as well as our nation's veterans.

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers “everything in one place”— SoundWaves upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course and more. For more information, visit gaylordopryland.com.




