Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circle Network Partners With Toys For Tots This Holiday Season With Special Opry Live Episodes

Circle Network will air the three special Opry Live episodes on November 26, December 3 and December 10 each at 8/9c PM.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Circle Network Partners With Toys For Tots This Holiday Season With Special Opry Live Episodes

Award-winning Circle Network announced today that it will be partnering with Toys For Tots to give back this holiday season through a month-long partnership beginning on Monday, November 21, which will carry on through to December 25.

During this time the network will air three special Opry Live episodes where country stars including Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up to encourage country music fans to donate to Toys For Tots, bringing joy to children nationwide this winter. Throughout these three episodes a QR code will be available for viewers to scan and donate live, but even if a show is missed, the opportunity to donate will remain open throughout the holiday season by visiting the Opry's Toys For Tots donation page.

"The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy," said Circle Network's General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. "Teaming up with some of country music's biggest stars to help drive home the Toys For Tots mission is the perfect partnership for us at Circle. To our audience - please enjoy the Opry Live performances and donate what you can to this great cause!"

Circle Network will air the three special Opry Live episodes on November 26, December 3 and December 10 each at 8/9c PM. Each episode will honor Toys for Tots by featuring heartfelt, one-of-a-kind moments with the artists as they prepare their donation gifts, which will all take place alongside live performances from country legends Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Craig Morgan, Ashley McBryde, and more. McBryde will also be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry during her episode. See below for the full lineup of shows:

The Opry's donation page for Toys For Tots can be found here: https://toysfortots.org/opry/

Circle Network is the official television broadcast home of the Grand Ole Opry and airs Opry Live each Saturday night. The Opry Live special programming can also be viewed on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube, as well as on opry.com, wsmonline.com, SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse channel and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio.



OZ Arts Nashville & Parnassus Books to Present an Evening of Music and Conversation Wi Photo
OZ Arts Nashville & Parnassus Books to Present an Evening of Music and Conversation With Patti Smith
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville, in partnership with Parnassus Books, will present Songs & Stories, an evening of music and conversation with legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith, is officially sold out and will take place in OZ Arts Nashville's expansive warehouse on November 21.
Review: Heartwarming MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at WCPAC Photo
Review: Heartwarming MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at WCPAC
There’s really nothing better for what ails you – particularly on a cold, wet and dreary Sunday afternoon – than a stroll down memory lane, thanks to a tuneful trip to the 1950s and ‘60s with The Marvelous Wonderettes, a nostalgic and enormously entertaining musical revue by Roger Bean.
OZ Arts Presents Martha Redbones BONE HILL Next Month Photo
OZ Arts Presents Martha Redbone's BONE HILL Next Month
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced revered blues and soul singer Martha Redbone will take the OZ Arts stage with a cast of eight actors/musicians to perform the epic interdisciplinary theater production Bone Hill: The Concert December 2 and 3, 2022.
The Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Joins Pla Media, Launches New Mentor Program For Young Photo
The Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Joins Pla Media, Launches New Mentor Program For Young Opera Performers
PLA Media will welcome the Nashville Bel Canto Foundation to its award-winning roster.  

More Hot Stories For You


OZ Arts Nashville & Parnassus Books to Present an Evening of Music and Conversation With Patti SmithOZ Arts Nashville & Parnassus Books to Present an Evening of Music and Conversation With Patti Smith
November 16, 2022

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville, in partnership with Parnassus Books, will present Songs & Stories, an evening of music and conversation with legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith, is officially sold out and will take place in OZ Arts Nashville's expansive warehouse on November 21.
OZ Arts Presents Martha Redbone's BONE HILL Next MonthOZ Arts Presents Martha Redbone's BONE HILL Next Month
November 16, 2022

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced revered blues and soul singer Martha Redbone will take the OZ Arts stage with a cast of eight actors/musicians to perform the epic interdisciplinary theater production Bone Hill: The Concert December 2 and 3, 2022.
The Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Joins Pla Media, Launches New Mentor Program For Young Opera PerformersThe Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Joins Pla Media, Launches New Mentor Program For Young Opera Performers
November 16, 2022

PLA Media will welcome the Nashville Bel Canto Foundation to its award-winning roster.  
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens Thanksgiving Night At The Roxy Regional TheatreIrving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens Thanksgiving Night At The Roxy Regional Theatre
November 14, 2022

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your out-of-town guests to historic downtown Clarksville for family entertainment sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit!
SongwritingWith:Soldier Presents Veteran's Day ConcertSongwritingWith:Soldier Presents Veteran's Day Concert
November 11, 2022

 SongwritingWith:Soldiers has announced the second annual commemorative concert in Luckenbach Texas to be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit organization.