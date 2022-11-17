Circle Network Partners With Toys For Tots This Holiday Season With Special Opry Live Episodes

Award-winning Circle Network announced today that it will be partnering with Toys For Tots to give back this holiday season through a month-long partnership beginning on Monday, November 21, which will carry on through to December 25.

During this time the network will air three special Opry Live episodes where country stars including Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up to encourage country music fans to donate to Toys For Tots, bringing joy to children nationwide this winter. Throughout these three episodes a QR code will be available for viewers to scan and donate live, but even if a show is missed, the opportunity to donate will remain open throughout the holiday season by visiting the Opry's Toys For Tots donation page.

"The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy," said Circle Network's General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. "Teaming up with some of country music's biggest stars to help drive home the Toys For Tots mission is the perfect partnership for us at Circle. To our audience - please enjoy the Opry Live performances and donate what you can to this great cause!"

Circle Network will air the three special Opry Live episodes on November 26, December 3 and December 10 each at 8/9c PM. Each episode will honor Toys for Tots by featuring heartfelt, one-of-a-kind moments with the artists as they prepare their donation gifts, which will all take place alongside live performances from country legends Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Craig Morgan, Ashley McBryde, and more. McBryde will also be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry during her episode. See below for the full lineup of shows:

The Opry's donation page for Toys For Tots can be found here: https://toysfortots.org/opry/

Circle Network is the official television broadcast home of the Grand Ole Opry and airs Opry Live each Saturday night. The Opry Live special programming can also be viewed on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube, as well as on opry.com, wsmonline.com, SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse channel and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio.