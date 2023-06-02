Cast Announced For JOHNNY & THE DEVIL'S BOX In Concert At The Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park (WCPAC) and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to share cast details for the upcoming concert performance of new musical Johnny & the Devil's Box.

Johnny & the Devil's Box is a new musical written by Franklin local Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, with a story rooted in Appalachian folklore and a foot-stomping bluegrass score. The musical made its sold out world premiere run at the Cumberland County Playhouse last fall.

On Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7 p.m., the Williamson County Performing Arts Center will present a concert performance of the musical, featuring a talented cast of actors and musicians from the greater Nashville area and beyond.

The cast of Johnny & the Devil's Box in Concert includes:

Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Select Regional credits: Johnny & the Devil's Box (Johnny Baker) at Cumberland County Playhouse, Smoke on the Mountain (Dennis Sanders), Fiddler on the Roof (Fiddler/Mendel), The Sound of Music (Rolf) and Guys and Dolls (Society Max) at Studio Tenn).

Annabelle Fox (Select Regional credits: Johnny & the Devil's Box (Abigail King) at Cumberland County Playhouse, Fiddler on the Roof (Chava) at Studio Tenn, Shiners (Violet U/S) at the Woolworth Theatre, No Strings (Jeanette) at Theatre Row, Freaky Friday (Savannah) at North Shore Music Theatre and Singin' in the Rain (Kathy Selden) at Theatre of New Canaan).

EVAN RAINES (Select Regional credits: Johnny & the Devil's Box at Cumberland County Playhouse, Hank Williams: Lost Highway and The Top Job at Maples Repertory Theatre, A Christmas Carol and Civil War Voices at Walnut Street Theater).

KORTNEY BALLENGER (Select Regional credits: Ragtime (Sarah's Friend) at Nashville Repertory Theatre, Evolution of Mann (Gwen) at Broadway Rose Theatre, Adventure Island on Forbidden Frontier (Jewel Pendlefinger) at Cedar Point, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad (Second Woman) on tour).

Maria Logan (Select Regional credits: Urinetown (Dance Captain / Ensemble) at Nashville Repertory Theatre, 42ndStreet (Peggy Sawyer) at the Palace Theatre, White Christmas (Judy Haynes) at Ocean State Theatre Company).

Tickets for Johnny & the Devil's Box in Concert can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

To learn more about Johnny & the Devil's Box, visit www.johnnyandthedevilsbox.com.