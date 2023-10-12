Broadway's Cinderella Laura Osnes Joins RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Nashville's TPAC

Backlight Productions is celebrating their 10th year with a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the 1,075-seat Polk Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.



Singer and actor, Laura Osnes, also celebrates her 10-year anniversary since starring in the musical on Broadway, and will pass off the glass slippers to take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Backlight's production. In addition to originating the role of Cinderella (for which she won a Drama Desk Award and was nominated for a Tony Award), her other Broadway credits include Sandy in Grease, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes, Julia Trojan in Bandstand, and Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde (which also earned her a Tony nomination).



"I want to be the person in someone’s life who told them yes,” says Osnes. “To play the fairy godmother, who literally embodies that, who gives Cinderella the opportunity to go fulfill her dreams... I feel so honored. Shining the spotlight on these beautifully courageous artists is turning out to be one of my most meaningful roles yet. It's going to be a truly powerful night at the theater.”



Osnes and her husband, filmmaker Nathan Johnson, have started a production company called Rebel Rocket Entertainment and are producing a documentary series following the journey from first rehearsal to the big performance. The series focuses on the personal journeys of the Backlight cast, aiming to highlight not only the extraordinary mission of this theater, but the resilience and bravery it takes to be an artist with IDD.



According to Backlight Productions Founder and Executive Director Melissa Smith, “Cinderella at TPAC is a true ‘full circle’ moment for us. A much smaller version of Cinderella was the first show we did 10 years ago. We performed for 40 people in the second story loft of a thrift store in Franklin. Over the past 10 years, our company has grown to 87 members, and we have expanded the classes and production opportunities for area IDD adults to include playwriting, comedy improv, a rock band, Glee Club, individual lessons, and a competition dance group.”



Smith adds, “We are also excited to have members of six Nashville-area disability arts groups join us in this production. Each one of the groups will be featured in different musical numbers throughout the show. We are honored that they would join us for this special performance. All-in, we will have over 100 artists with disabilities performing in this show.”



The other groups participating in Cinderella are: Able Arts, Borderless Arts, Courtney’s Corner, Dancing Divas & Dudes, Dream With Me, and MOVE Inclusive.



The show will also feature several Nashville musical guest artists, including Gary Chapman, Stephen Salyers, Matt Jenkins, Jessica Willis Fisher, Taylor Epps, Erin McCracken, Miles Aubrey, Rosa Rodriguez, Greylee, Qwyn L’Esperance. Ming Aldrich-Gan, who worked with Osnes on the Broadway musical Bandstand, will lead the House Band at TPAC.