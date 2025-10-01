Applications Open For OZ Arts Nashville's Fifth Annual Brave New Works Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville encourages artists from all performance disciplines to submit proposals via the open call the Brave New Works Lab 2026, due on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Now in its fifth year and hailed by the Nashville Scene as "one of the most interesting and dynamic presentations of locally grown talent," the Lab has become one of the most important resources for daring Nashville-based artists working in contemporary performance, inviting them to transform OZ Arts into a laboratory for the creation and premiere of new works and works-in-progress. As always, there is no fee to apply.

The Brave New Works Lab will have performances at OZ's expansive Creative Warehouse from May 14-16, 2026, and interested creatives can find more information on the OZ Arts website at: ozartsnashville.org/brave-new-works-lab-2026

Each year since 2022, the Brave New Works Lab has debuted entirely original short-form performances created by artists working in dance, theater, music, multimedia, and more. The Lab encourages multimedia experimentation and collaboration across disciplines, creating a safe space for high-risk artistic adventures. In the first four years, the Lab has debuted a total of 16 new performance projects, serving as a crucial incubator for some of the most exciting new work happening in Middle Tennessee. Among them: PYDANCE's rock-infused dance-theater creation God's Country, an installment of writer/performer Clay Steakley and dance artist Becca Hoback's collaboration with The Fire Cycle, and musician Sarah Saturday and filmmaker Dycee Wildman's collaboration on Voyage. The Lab is also a home for some of the most vibrant dance artists in the region, with previous years including new dance works by choreographers like Alexandra Winer, Stacie Flood-Popp, Kourtney "Koko" French, Gabrielle Saliba, Lenin Fernandez, and many more.

Artist proposals for the Brave New Works Lab are due by Monday October 20, 2025. Artists of all performance disciplines - and especially teams of artists working across disciplines - are encouraged to apply. For additional information, visit the OZ Arts website, or email Daniel Jones (daniel@ozartsnashville.org) with any inquiries.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 70,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.