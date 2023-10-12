Americana Trio The Close Releases First Full-Length Album 'Orbit'

This album is about moving forward with boldness until one finds a sense of harmony or balance in both life and matters of the heart.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre Photo 3 11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Americana Trio The Close Releases First Full-Length Album 'Orbit'

Americana Trio The Close Releases First Full-Length Album 'Orbit'

Indie-Americana vocal band The Close releases their 10-song album Orbit, with the focus track and music video "Living It Right." This album is about moving forward with boldness until one finds a sense of harmony or balance in both life and matters of the heart.

Composed of Shannon Walker, Lori J. Rowton, and James McKinney, The Close embraces a blend of musical styles, staying true to their roots with influences from contemporary folk, roots, and country, with a pop sensibility, all skillfully showcased through their vocal capabilities.

STREAM HERE

"LIVING IT RIGHT" MUSIC VIDEO

The band's first full-length album encapsulates a powerful message of self-empowerment and reaching a state of fulfillment. The Close says, "It is a call to action to get your life together and boldly go forward until you gain your perfect balance or orbit in life and love. This album is for people who have come to the realization that it's time to shut your mouth, get yourself together and go do it!" Throughout the project, the range of songs touches on various parts of a journey, from introspective ballads that delve into self-reflection to more energetic songs that convey a sense of determination and forward momentum.

Orbit is a pivotal transition for the trio as they venture into the full production and creativity of personal growth, self-discovery, and authenticity. "We made this album like they used to be made, and we did it 100% ourselves and wanted it to reflect that the product we've created is truly the sum of our parts. We spent a lot of time selecting which songs to put together and in which order they should be placed. It's meant to take you on a journey-a musical roller-coaster. A lot of thought was put into taking songs from different parts and pieces of our lives with the recurring themes of being seen and living boldly. From 'Coming to Break Your Heart,' 'Orbit,' 'Living It Right,' 'This Life,' 'Can't Control It,' 'Superstar',' You Can't See Me', there is a recurring theme," says The Close.

Through the band's journey, they selected "Living It Right" as the album's focus track. The song focuses on inner reflection and the realization that you may not be fully embracing life's opportunities. Written by Lori and Kimber Cleveland Frasure, she says, "'Living It Right' is about making a decision to live your best life out loud, full-on, right now. It's about moving forward no matter what has happened in the past or what may be holding you back."

A vital aspect of The Close is their unique ability to capture the essence of human connection and evoke a personal connection. Each song written is expressive, creating a sense of closeness between the artists and the listeners. "I wrote this song one day when the melody just came to me out of nowhere. I could not get it out of my head. I had the 'If I'm living, I'm living it right' hook rolling around over and over in my head. It was as if my entire mind, body, and spirit were trying to send me a message that maybe I wasn't living to my fullest potential. I happened to have a writing session already set up with my great friend, Kimber Cleveland Frasure, which is very rare for me. I took what I had of the chorus and verses, and we finished it within a few hours. It was begging to be written, and all we had to do was focus, and out it came. It was a message that needed to be set free, so I'm so thankful that I was in tune and present with myself that day because that melody wouldn't leave me alone until I wrote it," adds Lori.

The Close released their first single from Orbit, "Coming to Break Your Heart," with the music video filmed at the House of Adora in East Nashville. The trio continues to play full band and acoustic shows year-round, with upcoming performances at The Listening Room in Mobile, AL, on October 6; Calmes House Concerts in Baton Rouge, LA, on October 7; and An Evening with The Close-Special Acoustic Trio Show in Shelbyville, TN, on October 28.



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Source One Five Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for their highly anticipated upcoming production of 'The Sound of Music,' an enduring musical masterpiece that has captured hearts across generations.

2
Broadways Cinderella Laura Osnes Joins RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Nashvilles Photo
Broadway's Cinderella Laura Osnes Joins RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Nashville's TPAC

Backlight Productions is celebrating their 10th year with a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the 1,075-seat Polk Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

3
Volume.com Partners with SAE Institute for Exclusive Live @ SAE Institute Sessions Photo
Volume.com Partners with SAE Institute for Exclusive 'Live @ SAE Institute' Sessions

Discover the exciting partnership between Volume.com and SAE Institute as they launch the 'Live @ SAE Institute' sessions. Explore the opportunities for real-world experience and get a chance to witness top musicians from the industry. Join the fusion of music, education, and entertainment at SAE Institute and Volume.com.

4
GIRLS OF NASHVILLE Returns To City Winery With Kelleigh Bannen As Guest Host Photo
GIRLS OF NASHVILLE Returns To City Winery With Kelleigh Bannen As Guest Host

Girls of Nashville is back with the latest installment of their beloved writers' round at City Winery Nashville on November 1, joined by singer/songwriter and Apple Music Radio Host, Kelleigh Bannen, as their guest host.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
Mrs. Doubtfire in Nashville Mrs. Doubtfire
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/12)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Nashville Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (10/29-10/29)
Wicked in Nashville Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
The Addams Family in Nashville The Addams Family
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (10/12-10/29)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Nashville Annie (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Nashville Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/16)
The Wizard of Oz in Nashville The Wizard of Oz
BRAVO CREATIVE ARTS (10/28-10/29)PHOTOS
The Winter's Tale in Nashville The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You