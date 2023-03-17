ALMOST, MAINE Takes A Whimsical Look At Love And Loss In The Roxy Regional Theatre's Theotherspace, March 27- April 4

The aurora borealis sets the stage for the latest offering upstairs in the Roxy Regional Theatre's 50-seat black box theatre. John Cariani's whimsical romantic comedy Almost, Maine begins a limited run in theotherspace at the Roxy on Monday, March 27, at 7:00pm.

Directed by Kenneth L. Waters, Jr., with intimacy choreography by Emily Ruck, the play is a series of nine charming vignettes that explore love and loss in the remote, mythical almost-town of Almost, Maine - a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist.

One cold, clear winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine - played by Allison Graham, David Graham, Bradley Oosterink and Ebony Strong - find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised, and hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend - almost - in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Produced in part by Mary & Rick Konvalinka, Almost, Maine is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, www.dramatists.com.

Almost, Maine is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, and plays at 7:00pm four nights only: March 27, 28, April 3 and 4. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Monday, March 27, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military and Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Monday performances and take advantage of $10 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

