9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Begins At Roxy Regional Theatre Next Week

“Rediscover Your Voice” with 9 to 5: The Musical, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, June 13, at 7:00pm.

Featuring the music of Dolly Parton and based on the hit 1980 comedy film, 9 to 5: The Musical is set in the late 1970s, when three female coworkers are pushed to the boiling point and concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Victoria Wolfe), Judy (Rachel Lind) and Doralee (Dana Cullinane) live out their wildest fantasy -- giving their boss the boot! While their boss Franklin Hart (Travis Ulrich) remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger, with music direction by Austin Shaw and choreography by Nikki Ahlf Holladay, 9 to 5: The Musical also features Ashley Birnbaum, Peyton Ellis, Sebastian Fenton, David Graham, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Jared Ivey, Beth Kirby, Faith Konty, Michael Richards, Nicolas Sperandeo, Alex Vanburen, Caleb Crosby and Cooper Maurer.

Produced in part through the generous support of David Magers & Stephanie Taylor, Stacey Streetman, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby, 9 to 5: The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, and based on the Twentieth Century Fox film. 9 to 5: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run June 13 through June 29 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00pm and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 13, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains adult themes and situations which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for Friday performances.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

