The National Theatre School of Canada Presents BURNING VISION - Pay What You Think

The National Theatre School of Canada's (NTS) "Pay what you think" concept : for all NTS shows, audiences pay what they think after the show.

This is a way to make theatre more accessible while building new audiences for the future generation of performers and theatre artists.

From Dec. 9-14, the graduating class of 2020 presents Burning Vision by métis playwright Marie Clements, directed by Mike Payette in the Ludger-Duvernay Theatre at the Monument-National (1182 St Laurent Blvd). This work traces the journey of uranium from the mines of the Northwest Territories, through Ontario's refineries, to the Manhattan Project lab in New Mexico and finally in the form of the atomic bomb that struck Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In doing so, it draws a parallel with the harmful effects of uranium on human lives, even before the bombs were created.

This piece draws attention to important indigenous issues and two of the cast members are indigenous students. Wahsontí:io Kirby is a Kanien'kehà:ka artist from the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawà:ke and Todd Houseman is a Nehiyo (Cree) actor, improviser, and writer from Edmonton Alberta (Amiskwaci).

Tickets are available through the Box Office of the Monument-National : https://monumentnational.tuxedobillet.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You