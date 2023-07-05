THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to the Greek Theatre in August

Performances begin August 17.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Segal Centre Receives Federal And Provincial Support For Renovations Photo 1 Segal Centre Receives Federal And Provincial Support For Renovations
THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to the Greek Theatre in August Photo 2 THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to the Greek Theatre in August

THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to the Greek Theatre in August

This true crime tale about three women married to and murdered by the same man brings an air of mystery to The Greek Theatre. Directed by GFT's very own Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen. Featuring Alicia Barban (Citadel Theatre: Almost a Full Moon; Musical Stage: Songbird Series), Blythe Haynes (Lighthouse Festival: The Real Sherlock Holmes), and introducing Georgia Findlay. Hauntingly poetic and unnervingly playful, this award-winning play has been an international hit with acclaimed productions around the world since its premiere in 2008.
 

Written by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic
Directed by Helen Juvonen
Production Designer: Kalina Popova
Assistant Director and Sound Designer: Sierra Haynes 
Preview: August 17; Opening: August 18

"The Drowning Girls is a stunning play brimming with wit and insight. By placing the women at the centre of their own story, the playwrights ingeniously reinvent the true crime narrative." - Tyler J. Seguin, Co-Artistic Director

A chilling tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Drowning Girls plunges you into the fascinating lives of Bessie, Alice, and Margaret - three women who were married to, and murdered by, the same man. These three ghostly brides emerge from water-filled bathtubs, determined to gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous, husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their deaths. The Drowning Girls immerses you in a world brimming with vivid imagery, a captivating array of characters, an unexpected dash of humour, and poetic language that will take your breath away.


"This play has been haunting me since I saw the original production. The playwrights have beautifully balanced the dark content of the story with a strong sense of humour. I can't wait to dive into this script with these three talented performers and take our audiences on this gripping journey."
Helen Juvonen, Director




RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
Review: The Stratford Festivals RICHARD II Provides a Fresh New Lens to View a Complicated Photo
Review: The Stratford Festival's RICHARD II Provides a Fresh New Lens to View a Complicated King Through

A visually stunning and unabashedly queer adaptation of William Shakespeare’s RICHARD II is currently on stage at the Stratford Festival’s Tom Patterson Theatre and it allows for a fascinating exploration into the character’s hopes, fears, and sense of identity. Adapted by Brad Fraser and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley, this production is set in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and features disco, drugs, and bathhouses as the backdrop for the tragedy that begets young King Richard II as he attempts to maintain his crown.

2
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Presented by Cinema on Stage, the highly anticipated Canada Tour 2023 of the extraordinary Bollywood extravaganza, 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, “is now underway. Hailed as the pioneering Indian Broadway-style production, it aims to mesmerize the Canadian audience, by offering them a captivating insight into the world of Indian art and talent.

3
Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk Photo
Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk

Respected Canadian theatre producer, director, and Pleiades Theatre Artistic Producer Andrey Tarasiuk died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Stratford, Ontario on Wednesday, June 28. He was 71 years of age.

4
MICKEY AND JUDY Heads To The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Photo
MICKEY AND JUDY Heads To The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

The Capitol Theatre's summer programming continues with Cabaret star Michael Hughes bringing his award-winning show Mickey and Judy to the Capitol's intimate Sculthorpe Theatre space from July 27 to August 6.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond the Sea
Hudson Village Theatre (6/07-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You