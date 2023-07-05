THE DROWNING GIRLS Comes to the Greek Theatre in August

This true crime tale about three women married to and murdered by the same man brings an air of mystery to The Greek Theatre. Directed by GFT's very own Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen. Featuring Alicia Barban (Citadel Theatre: Almost a Full Moon; Musical Stage: Songbird Series), Blythe Haynes (Lighthouse Festival: The Real Sherlock Holmes), and introducing Georgia Findlay. Hauntingly poetic and unnervingly playful, this award-winning play has been an international hit with acclaimed productions around the world since its premiere in 2008.



Written by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic

Directed by Helen Juvonen

Production Designer: Kalina Popova

Assistant Director and Sound Designer: Sierra Haynes

Preview: August 17; Opening: August 18

"The Drowning Girls is a stunning play brimming with wit and insight. By placing the women at the centre of their own story, the playwrights ingeniously reinvent the true crime narrative." - Tyler J. Seguin, Co-Artistic Director

A chilling tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Drowning Girls plunges you into the fascinating lives of Bessie, Alice, and Margaret - three women who were married to, and murdered by, the same man. These three ghostly brides emerge from water-filled bathtubs, determined to gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous, husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their deaths. The Drowning Girls immerses you in a world brimming with vivid imagery, a captivating array of characters, an unexpected dash of humour, and poetic language that will take your breath away.



"This play has been haunting me since I saw the original production. The playwrights have beautifully balanced the dark content of the story with a strong sense of humour. I can't wait to dive into this script with these three talented performers and take our audiences on this gripping journey."

Helen Juvonen, Director