Soft Clown Natasha Mercado Brings Acclaimed Solo Show #1 SON To Montreal Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning performer Natasha Mercado is bringing her latest solo show, #1 Son, to the Montreal Fringe Festival.

#1 Son explores the age old question, "Why did God make me his sexiest son?". Through an explosively funny mix of clown, physical theatre, and raw vulnerability, Mercado crafts a world where gender expectations, family pressures, and personal identity collide in the most unexpected ways. #1 Son has already earned praise from major outlets for its inventive humor and emotional depth, solidifying Mercado as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary comedy.

Mercado's previous solo show, Tree, played to sold-out audiences across North America, earning Pick of the Fringe honors in Victoria and a spot on Stage Raw's LA's Top Ten Shows.

Natasha Mercado is a celebrated performer, director, and the visionary behind "Soft Clown"-a performance philosophy she pioneered that blends vulnerability, connection, and heartfelt absurdity. Her solo shows, Tree and #1 Son, have toured internationally to critical acclaim, with Tree named one of Stage Raw's Top 10 Shows in Los Angeles and #1 Son debuting at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe to glowing reviews.

On screen, Natasha's acting credits include work with HBO, Adult Swim, Broadway Video, and TruTV. In 2020, she was recognized as an "Emerging Content Creator" by the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP), and in 2024, The Comedy Bureau named her work one of the "Best Things in Comedy." Cirque du Soleil's David Shiner praised her as "fearless and completely out of [her] mind."

As a director, Natasha has helmed genre-defying Fringe favorites including Thank You So Much For Coming, Medicine Woman, and The Incredible Shamé-productions that have earned multiple award nominations and widespread recognition across the North American and Edinburgh Fringe circuits. She also mentors youth through The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company and teaches consistently sold-out workshops across the country.

VENUE and PERFORMANCES

Chapelle de la Cité-des-Hospitalières, 209 Ave Pins H2W 1R6

Performance Dates: 60 minutes running time

Fri, June 6 21:45 | Sat, June 7 12:30 | Mon, June 9 18:15 | Fri, June 13 14:15 | Sat, June 14 20:00

General admission: $15.00 ($4.00 Service Fee)

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 17% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!